National Seafood Month: A Great Time to Catch a Family Meal -FMI

October for many means pumpkins, costumes and scary movies. Growing up, for my family October also meant the start of stone crab season. The sweet crab claws remain a favorite family meal in my household and are just one way we regularly take part in National Seafood Month during October and the Family Meals Movement.

FMI’s Power of Seafood report finds that during the pandemic more grocery shoppers (30%) are enjoying seafood meals cooked at home and that a desire to eat healthier (59%) is the main factor behind this trend. By including more fish and shellfish, like shrimp and crab, these at-home seafood chefs are helping their families adhere more closely to the Dietary Guidelines, which recommend Americans enjoy seafood twice a week. These trends, combined with the fact that family meals are proven to help families stay strong, set the stage for National Seafood Month and the Family Meals Movement to celebrate the power of seafood family meals together.

With that in mind, the Seafood Nutrition Partnership and the FMI Foundation will explore how the food industry can inspire families to “Stay Strong with Family Meals” during National Seafood Month and beyond. Join Jessica Miller, RDN and Krystal Register, MS, RDN, LDN in the discussion on October 27 to hear innovative ways food retailers, seafood suppliers and registered dietitians are working together to support seafood family meals.

