FMI Releases Inaugural Power of Plant-based Foods and Beverages Report

Arlington, VA—FMI—The Food Industry Association, today releases the inaugural Power of Plant-based Foods and Beverages 2022 report which is the first-ever comprehensive review of the plant-based topic broadly, addressing naturally plant-based foods such as fruits, vegetables, beans and whole grains and alternatives to traditional animal-derived items. Our analysis finds nearly half (42%) of shoppers put either a lot or some effort into selecting plant-based foods or beverages.

“More than 40% of shoppers at least occasionally eat a meat, dairy or seafood alternative, but dairy alternative sales are more than twice those of meat alternatives,” shared Steve Markenson, director of research and insights for FMI. “The plant-based foods most likely to be regularly consumed by shoppers are naturally plant-based — fruits and vegetables (75%) and beans, nuts, or grains (47%).”

Opportunities for Shopper Education & Retail Merchandising

Shopper feedback indicates confusion about plant-based foods and beverages and a lack of knowledge about key attributes of these options. The majority of shoppers surveyed responded that the word “healthy” came to mind when thinking of plant-based foods and beverages. Others associated plant-based foods with words such as “vegan,” “vegetarian,” “organic” or “natural.”

To read the rest of the story, please go to: FMI