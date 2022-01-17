Field Roast Plant-Based Signature Stadium Dog Now Featured at All Wienerschnitzel Locations Nationwide

CHICAGO–Plant-based consumers who love the taste of a traditional all-beef hot dog will soon be satisfied as world’s largest hot dog chain Wienerschnitzel expands its recent introduction of Field Roast Plant-Based Signature Stadium Dog™ to its restaurant menus nationwide, the first to do so widely in the U.S.

Greenleaf Foods, SPC, owner of leading plant-based brands Lightlife® (“Lightlife”) and Field Roast™ (“Field Roast”) said the national expansion follows a successful 30-unit regional market test. The item will appear on menus for a limited time as a “Veggie Dog,” featuring Stadium Dogs served three different ways: Backyard, Barbeque and Chicago style.

Americans consume an estimated 20 billion hot dogs per year, according to the National Hot Dog and Sausage Council, and three out of four consumers prefer their hot dogs grilled – just like Wienerschnitzel makes them. Now, those who seek plant-based dogs can enjoy that “just off the grill” taste from the Field Roast Signature Stadium Dog when they visit any one of Wienerschnitzel’s more than 325 locations.

“Few foods stir passion like hot dogs, and we’re proud to satisfy that all-American hot dog craving for plant-based consumers nationwide through our continued partnership with Wienerschnitzel,” said Dan Curtin, President of Greenleaf Foods, SPC. “It’s an honor to partner with such a popular and iconic restaurant chain where hot dogs aren’t just an option – they’re the menu’s focus.”

The Field Roast Signature Stadium Dog is no ordinary plant-based product. Stadium Dogs are the first plant-based hot dog made from pea protein, are naturally hardwood smoked and artisanally crafted in small batches with 100% plant protein and use the same spices as a beef hot dog to deliver an unparalleled, bold flavor experience.

Though loaded with great taste, Stadium Dogs are “guilt free.” Stadium Dogs contain zero cholesterol or trans fats, while still delivering a similar protein content as a traditional beef dog. In fact, all Field Roast products bear a “Net Zero” label because they are produced by a carbon neutral food company.

“We’re excited to bring the Field Roast plant-based dogs systemwide following the great consumer response in our in-market tests across California, Texas and New Mexico,” said Doug Koegeboehn, Chief Marketing Officer of Wienerschnitzel. “Consumers are eager to try plant-based options, and those who have tried our Veggie Dogs keep coming back for more. We look forward to making the product even more accessible with this national expansion.”

Field Roast uses fresh, whole-food ingredients to craft their artisanal plant-based meats and cheeses and has been pioneering the plant-based industry since 1997 by creating boldly flavored high-quality products that satisfy consumers’ taste buds.

ABOUT GREENLEAF FOODS, SPC

Greenleaf Foods, SPC, is transforming plant-based protein with a wide array of delicious and innovative products that satisfy consumers interested in adding protein variety to their diets. Our leading brands include Lightlife® (“Lightlife”) and Field Roast™ (“Field Roast”). Together, these brands are delighting loyal, longtime fans and enticing new ones who never knew plant-based protein could taste so good. The Lightlife and Field Roast portfolios feature nearly 50 products and represent a leading market position in the refrigerated, plant-based protein category in the U.S. Greenleaf Foods, SPC is a wholly owned, independent subsidiary of Maple Leaf Foods Inc. (TSX:MFI).

About Wienerschnitzel

Founded by John Galardi in 1961 with a single hot dog stand in Wilmington, Calif., Wienerschnitzel is one of the real pioneers of the quick-service food industry. The World’s Largest Hot Dog Chain now serves more than 120 million hot dogs annually – and fueled by a mission of “Serving Food to Serve Others,” also gives back a percentage of profits to its charitable partners. Based in Irvine, Calif., Wienerschnitzel operates or franchises 327 restaurants in 10 states. It is part of the Galardi Group, which is also the parent company of Hamburger Stand and Tastee-Freez LLC. Visit their Facebook, Twitter, Instagram or YouTube to learn more about the brand. To place a food order online, for pick up or delivery, please visit Wienerschnitzel.com.