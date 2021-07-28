New Wave Foods, Inc. Enters Distribution Agreement with Gordon Food Service

NEW YORK CITY – New Wave Foods announced another major development in its distribution to the US foodservice channel. In February, New Wave Foods entered into a national distribution partnership with DOT Foods, the largest foodservice redistributor in the US.

Today, New Wave Foods announced a distribution agreement with Gordon Food Service® that provides direct access to New Wave Shrimp®, the innovative new plant-based shrimp, to any operator or foodservice customer east of the Mississippi River or in the Southwest. Ordering plant-based New Wave Shrimp is now even more turnkey for independent and chain restaurants and foodservice providers that work with Gordon Food Service.

New Wave Shrimp is a proprietary plant-based product made of sustainable seaweed and plant proteins. Created through close collaboration with top-tier chefs and renowned R&D experts, this plant-based shrimp is virtually indistinguishable from ocean shrimp in terms of taste, texture and bite. This innovative product delivers versatility to menus and meets the needs of foodservice operators who are constantly working to innovate menus, delight customers and reach new audiences.

New Wave Foods is focused on the restaurant and non-commercial foodservice segments where 80 percent of shrimp is consumed – bringing an exciting, disruptive new item to the $9 billion shrimp market.

“Gordon Food Service continues to expand our presence and ensure that New Wave Shrimp is available to restaurant and foodservice operators,” said Mary McGovern, CEO, New Wave Foods. “We have seen early adoption from colleges and universities, meal kit providers, and fast casual restaurants, as well as independents and regional chains.”

New Wave Shrimp provides a one-for-one swap for ocean shrimp as an ingredient in any hot shrimp dish on menus. The product is pre-cooked, is a perfect ingredient for a wide variety of cuisines, and provides versatility across menu parts.

New Wave Foods is focused on helping foodservice operators create food experiences that people enjoy and remember. With the plant-based category growing at an exponential rate, New Wave Shrimp is the perfect way to bring innovation to menus, satisfy customers interests and drive new traffic.

“Consumers are increasingly looking for plant-based options and shellfish is an open opportunity that New Wave Foods is addressing with its plant-based shrimp offering,” said Brad Barnes, certified master chef and director of consulting at the Culinary Institute of America. “The product’s likeness with ocean shrimp and the versatility makes it easy for any food operator to incorporate onto their menus and increase their revenue.”

New Wave Shrimp is plant-based, free from shellfish and soy allergens, gluten-free, cholesterol free, kosher and is produced in the USA.

New Wave Foods is focused on the plant-based shrimp category, with new line extensions planned in late 2021, and expansion into other plant-based shellfish to include lobster, scallops and crab in the coming years.

About New Wave Foods

New Wave Foods is a disruptor in the seafood market with its plant-based shellfish products. The Company’s mission is to protect the oceans by creating delicious plant-based versions of popular over-fished or ecologically destructive shellfish, and by bringing them to consumers through a wide array of foodservice locations. The Company’s first offering, New Wave Shrimp®, is interchangeable with ocean shrimp in any recipe where shrimp is served hot, and is made from seaweed and plant protein. New Wave Foods will show its expansive passion for delicious, sustainable plant-based foods by broadening its product offerings this year and next.

Company investors include New Enterprise Associates (NEA), Evolution VC Partners, Sand Hill Angels, and Tyson Ventures, the venture capital arm of Tyson Foods, Inc. Visit us at www.newwavefoodservice.com and follow us @newwavefoods.