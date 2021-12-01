Gordon Food Service Launches Re.Source – Sustainable Packaging That’s Simple for Customers and Easy on The Planet

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — Gordon Food Service® unveiled its newest effort toward waste reduction and education with Re.Source, a comprehensive range of sustainable food packaging, available exclusively through the company. Re.Source products will begin rolling out December 2021 and throughout 2022.

The Re.Source brand’s mission is to Simplify Sustainable™ with products designed to share an operator’s sustainability story while educating and simplifying the consumer experience. The Re.Source packaging uses a visual system of bold colors, icons, and clear instructions to ensure users can properly dispose of the products through recycling, composting, or reuse.

A 2019 Consumer Brands Association study (Reduce, Reuse, Confuse) reported 96 percent of consumers think the recycling and sustainability lifecycle is difficult to understand. Re.Source products, while made using renewable resources, also focus on educating consumers about a product’s end-of-life action—something too often unclear to consumers. Clear, direct consumer action and education is the foundation of the Re.Source brand, creating a greater likelihood products will be disposed of in their most renewable manner.

The offering features a companion waste bin and decal system that helps further guide customers to the right end-of-life action. Bins and decals are designed with the same visual system of colors, icons, and words as the packaging: recycle, reuse, and compost—so consumers know exactly what gets disposed of where.

“We are thrilled to launch a proprietary family of products that are both sustainable and smart, particularly at such a critical time,” said Gordon Food Service® CEO, Rich Wolowski. “Since the pandemic’s start, to-go orders have sharply increased across North America, with single-use plastic and styrofoam containers filling landfills at an accelerating rate. We’re excited to offer our customers a smart solution to a critical problem and an important step toward a more sustainable future in food service.”

To learn more about Re.Source, visit gfs.com/resource.

About Gordon Food Service

Since 1897, we have delivered uncompromising quality and heartfelt service for our customers. Beginning as a simple butter-and-egg delivery service, we’ve grown to become the largest family business in the foodservice industry by upholding the same approach for 124 years—remaining passionately committed to the people we serve. Today, we serve foodservice operators in the Midwest, Northeast, Southeast, and Southwest regions of the United States and coast-to-coast in Canada. We also operate more than 170 Gordon Food Service Store locations in the U.S. By partnering with organizations from across industries—healthcare to education, independent and chain restaurants, and event planners—we help our customers create food experiences that people choose, enjoy, and remember.