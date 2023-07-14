Gordon Food Service Pays $16M for Former Colorado Kmart

A former Kmart building in Thornton has a new owner.

An entity associated with Michigan-based Gordon Food Service purchased the 192,532-square-foot building on 23 acres at 1400 E. 104th Ave. this month for $16.5 million, according to public records.

Gordon Food Service, a 125-year-old firm, is a restaurant distributor that also operates grocerylike stores open to the public. The company has 25 distribution centers and 175 stores, according to its website.

