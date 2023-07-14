Kraft Heinz to Build $400M Automated Distribution Center in Dekalb

DEKALB, Ill. — Kraft Heinz has announced it will build a $400 million automated distribution center in DeKalb, one of the largest in North America.

The 775,000-square-foot national distribution facility will feature state-of-the-art automation technology and national railway access. The plant is expected to bring more than 150 jobs to the region.

“As we continue on our journey to lead the future of food, our talented North America teams and collaborative external partners are innovating at a rapid pace to expand our supply chain capabilities,” said Carlos Abrams-Rivera, Executive Vice President and President, North America at Kraft Heinz. “The DeKalb distribution center is expected to play a critical role in our larger distribution strategy, moving more than 60 percent of Kraft Heinz dry goods in North America through our automated facilities. It’s a testament to the dynamic, out-of-the-box thinking of our supply chain teams whose work enables us to operate with greater efficiency and agility every day.”

To read the rest of the story, please go to: MyStateline.com