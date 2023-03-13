Gordon Food Service enters Houston Market With Six Grocery Stores

Gordon Food Service, one of the nation’s largest privately held foodservice distributors, plans to open six grocery stores as it enters the Houston market. The stores will serve local restaurants buying in bulk and customers planning tonight’s dinner.

The stores, which cater to independent restaurant owners but are open to all shoppers, don’t require a membership. The new stores build on the Grand Rapids, Mich.-based company’s operations in Texas, where it provides food service to customers such as restaurants, schools and hospitals from distribution centers in Houston and Coppell near Dallas.

“We felt it was important to hit the ground running with multiple stores,” said Mark Dempsey, director of marketing, e-commerce and sales for Gordon Food Service. “Houston is a very exciting market. It’s a vibrant food culture with a diverse population, all great things we want to be part of.”

