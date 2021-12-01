Hazel Tech Highlights Kiwifruit Quality Solutions at Final Quality Summit of 2021

CHICAGO, IL – Hazel Technologies, Inc., a USDA-funded technology company delivering new solutions for fresh produce to extend shelf-life, increase sales, and fight food waste, announces their final Quality Summit of 2021, featuring the kiwifruit category. A one-hour event will be held on Thursday December 9th (*December 10 NZDT). The summit will feature keynote speakers from across the industry amid the North American kiwifruit season and ahead of the 2022 European and New Zealand Kiwifruit season.

The webinar will start with a presentation by David Tanner, Managing Director at Start Afresh Ltd. followed by a grower panel featuring Allan Clover, Grower Services at Mount Pack & Cool, Dwayne Farrington, Technical Leader – Kiwifruit and Subtropical Crops at Farmlands Co-operative Society Limited, and Josh Inglis, Manager at Inglis Packers Limited. Hazel Technologies Director of Business Development – AgTech, Mario Cervantes, will close the webinar by discussing preharvest and postharvest technologies that benefit and protect kiwifruit quality.

“I have dedicated my career to both pre and postharvest advancements for the kiwifruit industry and look forward to discussing the growth and science that helps enhance and protect quality in this diverse category” commented David Tanner, Start Afresh Ltd. “As a grower, innovator, and educator, it’s always a pleasure to connect with fellow professionals and discuss where the industry is headed.”

“Through working with kiwifruit growers from New Zealand to California, we understand the unique need for preharvest and postharvest solutions to optimize budbreak and deliver premium quality around the globe,” commented Mario Cervantes, Senior Business Development Manager – AgTech, Hazel Technologies and Summit Speaker, “we look forward to bringing these tailored technologies to European and LATAM growers in 2022, as well as continuing to support the farms we’ve been working with for several years.”

December marks the 9th Quality Summit hosted by Hazel Technologies this year. Previous summits featured insights on the grape, apple, avocado, stone fruit, and cherry categories. The Kiwifruit Quality Summit is a free event. Registration is open to the general industry until December 9th or until capacity is reached.

To learn more about the event and register, visit https://bit.ly/2021kiwiqualitysummit .

About Hazel Technologies, Inc.:

Hazel Technologies, Inc. is a USDA-funded startup company that develops new solutions to extend the quality shelf life of fresh produce and reduce food waste. Founded in 2015, Hazel Tech services over 250 of the world’s largest fresh produce packers, shippers, and retailers. Selected as a Finalist for Fast Company’s 2020 World Changing Ideas and winner of “Best Sustainable Packaging” at the 2020 World Food Innovation Awards, the company’s patent-pending technologies have been tested by top academic research programs.

For more information, visit www.hazeltechnologies.com.

About Start Afresh Ltd.:

Founded in 2015 by David Tanner and Sally Gardiner, Start Afresh Ltd. was created to address gaps in scientific understanding and practical application in the production and post-harvest horticultural sectors. As horticultural innovators, Start Afresh participates in horticultural investment, applied research & insight, and training & education.

For more information, visit https://startafresh.co.nz/.

About Mount Pack & Cool:

Mount Pack and Cool is a packhouse specializing in kiwifruit based in Mount Maunganui, New Zealand. The packhouse has expanded from an existing packhouse on Aerodrome Rd. to two sites that package over 12 million trays of kiwifruit a year.

For more information, visit https://www.mountpac.co.nz/.

About Farmlands Co-operative Society Limited:

Farmland Co-operative Society Limited is one of New Zealand’s largest co-operatives, helping rural shareholders nationwide get the most from their business, at the fairest possible price. Over the last 50 years, Farmlands has evolved into a top 20 New Zealand company, with turnover in excess of $2 billion annually.

For more information, visit https://www.farmlands.co.nz/.

About Inglis Packers Limited:

Inglis Packers Limited is a family owned and operated kiwifruit orchard, packhouse, and coolstore based in Motueka, New Zealand.

For more information, visit their Facebook page https://www.facebook.com/Inglis-Packers-Ltd-102807948314016/about/?ref=page_internal