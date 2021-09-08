Elmhurst 1925 Introduces Seasonal OatNog and Pumpkin Spice and Caramel Macchiato Creamers for The Holidays

ELMA, N.Y.–Elmhurst® 1925, maker of simple, nutritious and incredibly delicious plant-based nut and grain milks, has introduced its new cozy seasonal OatNog and plant-based creamers in Pumpkin Spice and Caramel Macchiato for the holiday season. All three varieties offer a creamy, dairy-free alternative to spice up any holiday beverage, are available now at www.elmhurst1925.com, and will also roll out in-stores throughout the month of September.

“We wanted to embrace the feeling of holiday cheer for as long as possible, so now is the perfect time to bring our fun seasonal flavors to life,” said Heba Mahmoud, Senior Director of Brand Marketing at Elmhurst. “More and more, people have become home coffee converts, and we don’t want them to sacrifice quality and flavor for dietary preferences in order to indulge in delectable seasonal favorites at home. Our OatNog and seasonal creamers are flavor-packed, never diluted, plant-based options with minimal sugar that are guaranteed to create a delicious and creamy treat every time. Even the most passionate dairy lovers are shocked by how indulgent and delectable these products are, all while remaining plant-based and dairy free!”

Elmhurst is delivering an OatNog you’ll forget that its dairy-free. Made with a creamy blend of cashew milk, oat milk, and the warm spices you know so well, this plant-based drink is sure to become a holiday classic. With just six ingredients and absolutely no cholesterol or saturated fat, this is the cleanest OatNog on the market. Elmhurst’s new Pumpkin Spice and Caramel Macchiato creamers join the brand’s already popular core Oat Creamers, available in Unsweetened, Hazelnut, French Vanilla and Chai Spice. With 1g of sugar and 20 calories or less, these delectably clean creamers are sure to spice up any beverage this holiday season. Additional product information includes:

OatNog: Meet the plant-based nog that’ll have you in the holiday spirit from the very first sip. Cozy holiday spices are blended with whole grain oats and cashews to make a nog so decadent and creamy you’ll forget it’s dairy-free. SRP $6.99 (32 fl. oz.)

Pumpkin Spice Oat Creamer : Warm fall flavors blend with oat and hemp cream for the perfect pumpkin spice. This limited-edition creamer is made with simple ingredients, 1g added sugar and no gums or oils. With a smooth and creamy texture, enjoy the taste of fall in your cup all season long.SRP $5.99 (16 fl. oz.)

: Warm fall flavors blend with oat and hemp cream for the perfect pumpkin spice. This limited-edition creamer is made with simple ingredients, 1g added sugar and no gums or oils. With a smooth and creamy texture, enjoy the taste of fall in your cup all season long.SRP $5.99 (16 fl. oz.) Caramel Macchiato Oat Creamer: Rich, buttery caramel mixes with layers of oat and hemp cream for the perfect balance of sweet and creamy. Now you can bring this coffee shop favorite home, with 1g added sugar per serving, and no added gums or oils. Treat yourself every morning with your new favorite creamer.SRP $5.99 (16 fl. oz.)

Like all Elmhurst products, the new OatNog and Seasonal Creamer varieties are crafted through a unique HydroRelease™ method. Using just water, this process separates the components of a nut, grain or seed before reassembling them as a creamy, beverage-ready emulsion, maintaining the full nutrition of the source ingredient without added gums or emulsifiers. This zero-waste process upcycles any waste into renewable energy and is powered by 100% renewable Hydroelectric Power to drive sustainability every step of the way.

Elmhurst’s plant-based products can be purchased in natural and traditional grocers nationwide, including Whole Foods Market, Sprouts, Wegmans, Publix, Kroger, Ralph’s, King Soopers, Fred Meyer, Fry’s, Smith’s Food & Drug, Roundy’s, Bristol Farms, Gelson’s, Fairway, Shaws and more, plus online at Elmhurst1925.com and Amazon.com. To learn more about Elmhurst’s plant-based milks, please visit www.elmhurst1925.com.

About Elmhurst 1925

Elmhurst 1925 makes simple, nutritious, and incredibly delicious plant-based nut and grain milks. Elmhurst was founded in 2017, but the company’s roots date back to 1925. Originally Elmhurst Dairy, the multigenerational, family-run organization operated for almost a century under Max Schwartz and son Henry. After a meeting with plant nutrition pioneer, Dr. Cheryl Mitchell, Henry made a progressive pivot and decided to close his famous dairy plant and found Elmhurst Milked. All Elmhurst plant milks are created through a unique HydroRelease™ method, which uses water to harness the full nutritional content of raw nuts, grains, and seeds. Nutrients are separated and recombined naturally to form a smooth, creamy beverage without the use of added gums or stabilizers. All Elmhurst varieties have six ingredients or less, no added gums or emulsifiers, and up to four times as many nuts as other leading brands. To learn more about Elmhurst, please visit www.elmhurst1925.com, or find us Facebook and Instagram.