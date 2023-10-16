Denny’s Partners with Seafood Nutrition Partnership on the National ‘Fall In Love With Seafood’ Promotion Campaign

Denny’s, the American diner with over 1,400 restaurants in the U.S., is partnering with the Seafood Nutrition Partnership to promote seafood during National Seafood Month this October.

The collaboration, launched in 2022, encouraged customers to order seafood at Denny’s restaurants and increased seafood unit sales significantly.

“We are excited to continue our successful relationship with Denny’s to help consumers try a delicious seafood option during National Seafood Month,” added Linda Cornish, SNP Founder and President. “The health and nutritional benefits of eating seafood are essential for your brain, heart, and overall wellness.”

This year, Denny’s is excited to entice consumers to ‘Fall In Love With Seafood,’ Seafood Nutrition Partnership’s newest consumer campaign.

Denny’s restaurants will feature delicious Wild Alaska Salmon, provided by Trident Seafoods, grilled to perfection and served with two sides and dinner bread. The limited-time entree can be ordered for dine-in, pick-up, or delivery via Dennys.com.

“Trident is honored to represent our Alaska fishermen in delivering nutritious, delicious, and sustainable salmon to Denny’s restaurants,” added Christine Garvey, VP of National Accounts for Trident Seafoods and SNP Board Emeritus.

Denny’s and SNP will jointly communicate the Fall In Love With Seafood Campaign through email newsletters, website features, and social media posts throughout October.

For more information on partnering with SNP on the ‘Fall In Love With Seafood Campaign,’ contact Lauren Baum at lbaum@seafoodnutrition.org.

About Seafood Nutrition Partnership

Seafood Nutrition Partnership (SNP) is the leading 501(c)(3) nonprofit organization in the U.S. that builds awareness of the health and nutritional benefits of seafood. SNP addresses the country’s public health crisis through education programs that inspire Americans to incorporate more seafood and omega-3s into their diets for improved health per the USDA Dietary Guidelines. For more information or to support SNP, visit seafoodnutrition.org.

About Denny’s

For over 70 years, Denny’s restaurants have been a welcoming place where people can connect over great food. Denny’s is proud to be America’s Diner serving quality food and healthy portions at a fair price. To learn more, dennys.com.

About Trident Seafoods

For more than 50 years, Trident Seafoods has brought the freshest, healthiest, most sustainable wild-caught seafood from Alaska’s waters to customers worldwide, and a commitment to doing business in ways that are good for the planet and for people.