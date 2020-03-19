Trident Seafoods Restricts Access to Largest Plant in North America

Trident Seafoods has restricted access between its Akutan plant and the local town in an effort to prevent the spread of coronavirus.

Akutan, a small city of about a hundred people, lies 35 miles east of Unalaska. It also boasts the largest seafood processing plant in North America. The plant, which is operated by Trident Seafoods, hosts an additional 1,400 employees, and is just a half-mile walk from the rest of the town.

There is no airport on the island. Instead, visitors and residents must fly to the island of Akun and, from there, take a helicopter to Akutan.

