For Fisherman It’s All About Ice; As Well As Food, Water, Shelter and Fuel

Ed Lallo, Gulf Seafood News Seafood September 10, 2021

Hurricane Ida struck the heart of Louisiana’s seafood industry as a Category 4 hurricane, wiping out homes, boats, trucks, plants and icehouses. Oyster farmers on Grand Isle lost their entire crop, processing plants from Grand Isle to Dulac lay in ruin and almost 30% of the shrimping fleet in Golden Meadow lay useless at the start of current shrimp season.

“If the Louisiana seafood industry is to have any life at all in the near future,” said Gulf Seafood Foundation board member Ewell Smith, “it is all about ice.”

“Sixteen-years ago to the date Hurricane Katrina gave a knock-out blow, followed quickly by Hurricane Ike,” explained Smith, who then served as executive director of the Louisiana Seafood Promotion and Marketing Board. “Besides damaging boats and seafood plants, those two storms knocked out every ice house in the state. We realized to get the fishermen back on the water, we needed to quickly rebuild the ice houses.”

To read the rest of the story, please go to: Gulf Seafood News

Related Articles

Seafood

Gulf Seafood Seeks New Approach to Compete With Imports

Ed Lallo, Gulf Seafood News Seafood June 25, 2019

The billion dollar question haunting the Gulf seafood industry, as well as fisheries across the U.S, is how domestic seafood can compete with imports when fish in the freezers or on the counters of almost every grocery store, and in the kitchen of almost every restaurant, comes from another country? Countries that often fail to impose any semblance of quality control or inspections.