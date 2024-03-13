‘Fall in Love with Seafood’ Campaign Drives Double-Digit Growth at H-E-B

Seafood Nutrition Partnership’s ‘Fall in Love with Seafood’ campaign improved seafood sales and increased demand with consumers at H-E-B’s 420 stores throughout January 2024. SNP partnered with the Texas-based supermarket chain to target current seafood consumers that saw an increase in January sales v. the previous 12 weeks. The campaign, supported by nine H-E-B seafood suppliers and key media influencers like Valentine Thomas, drove a strong return on investment of $4.24 for each $1 marketing spend.

“By increasing awareness, our campaign has made it easier for shoppers to incorporate more seafood and omega-3s into their diets and adopt a healthier lifestyle. SNP plays an important role in convening partners in the seafood industry to remind Americans about including delicious and healthy seafood into their regular meals, ” said Linda Cornish, SNP Founder and President.

20 million views of the Fall in Love with Seafood campaign in the H-E-B trade area during January 2024

Double-digit sales growth v. previous 12 weeks for products that participated in the Fall in

Love with Seafood Jan’24 campaign at H-E-B (source: internal H-E-B sales data)

18% increase in seafood unit velocity at H-E-B, 2.5x greater than total U.S. seafood velocity increase. (source: Nielsen Discover 4 Wks Ending 1/27/24)

$4.24 ROI – for each dollar invested, the Jan’24 campaign returned $4.24 in incremental seafood sales at H-E-B

Gain of 6.2 seafood category share points for H-E-B seafood in Jan’24 (Numerator Panel Data, January 2024)

“If you eat seafood and live in Texas, it would have been hard to miss the Fall in Love with Seafood campaign as it was seen twenty million times in the H-E-B trade area in January. The creative featured mouth-watering seafood dishes coupled with engaging, cheeky headlines and ran on social, digital, and email, throughout the H-E-B website and in-store signage,” added Sarah Crowley, Vice President of Marketing and Communications at Seafood Nutrition Partnership. “Our primary target was current seafood consumers ages 35 to 54, but our campaign creative also connected younger consumers with nearly one-third of campaign engagements from 25 to 34-year-olds.”

The 360-degree, multi-media marketing campaign promoted fresh, frozen, sushi, canned, and tinned seafood throughout H-E-B stores. The creative showcased multiple species and reinforced seafood’s nutritional and environmental benefits.

“We are honored to partner with the non-profit Seafood Nutrition Partnership to help Texans get healthier with seafood. We are happy they responded to the public health campaign by promoting the wide variety of H-E-B seafood offerings. The Fall in Love with Seafood campaign engages consumers in a fun way, and it’s a win-win for consumers and partners involved with the campaign,” added Jason Driskill, Vice President of Seafood at H-E-B.

About Seafood Nutrition Partnership

Seafood Nutrition Partnership (SNP) is the leading 501(c)(3) nonprofit organization in the U.S. that builds awareness of the health and nutritional benefits of seafood. SNP addresses the country’s public health crisis through education programs that inspire Americans to incorporate more seafood and omega-3s into their diets for improved health per the USDA Dietary Guidelines. For more information or to support SNP, visit seafoodnutrition.org.