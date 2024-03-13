FishWise and Seafood Legacy Renewed Partnership to Promote Human Right Due Diligence in Seafood Supply Chains

BOSTON, MA.– Sustainable seafood organizations Seafood Legacy and FishWise renewed a memorandum of understanding (MoU) during the 2024 Seafood Expo North America in Boston, USA. This ongoing partnership will continue to strengthen responsible business practices regarding human and labor rights in the Japanese seafood industry.

This partnership began in March 2022, and since then, FishWise has provided technical support and guidance on due diligence practices as Seafood Legacy works to implement changes throughout the Japanese fishing industry.

Among the major 2024 initiatives, the partnership will identify opportunities to develop a joint project in a producer country where parties can leverage the U.S. and Japan’s buying power.

Under the new MoU, both organizations will continue to advance social responsibility and support early adopters in Japan. Leveraging existing resources such as Roadmap for Improving Seafood Ethics (RISE), Social Responsibility Assessment (SRA), and Social Responsibility Journey Report, Seafood Legacy will have the tools to overhaul practices in the Japanese seafood industry.

With an increased focus on human rights issues, the chronic and ongoing human and labor rights violations in global seafood supply chains have become more obvious to both consumers and producers. Seafood Legacy and FishWise aim to have a major positive impact in global supply chains through this partnership by taking a hands-on role in influencing worker protection.

FishWise is a non-profit sustainable seafood consultancy based in Santa Cruz, CA, that takes a holistic approach to sustainability to protect ocean health and workers’ rights. Offering expertise trusted by both labor and human rights and marine conservation organizations, seafood buyers and suppliers, and government representatives, FishWise offers a range of services that empower businesses and a diverse community of collaborators to lead the transition to a sustainable, ethically responsible seafood industry. Please visit FishWise.org and follow FishWise’s work on Instagram, Facebook, LinkedIn, and Twitter for more information.

Seafood Legacy Co., Ltd. is a social venture based in Tokyo that provides sustainable seafood consulting and platforming services to Japanese seafood businesses and the government. Seafood is a symbol of the connections between marine ecosystems, marine economics, and regional communities, and our purpose is to ensure that it remains abundant for future generations. Seafood Legacy also strategically networks seafood businesses and NGOs to foster pre-competitive platforms to solve mutual issues that various stakeholders face in Japan and the world. https://seafoodlegacy.com/en/