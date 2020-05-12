Crave Brothers Farmstead Cheese Introduces New Chocolate Mascarpone and 6 Ways to Enjoy It

Waterloo, WI — Crave Brothers Farmstead Classics Mascarpone takes you to another level with their innovative new Chocolate Mascarpone. It’s a stellar dessert just waiting to happen. Crave Brothers Chocolate Mascarpone is a velvety cheese made by combining fresh sweet cream from the Crave Brothers Farm with chocolate Irish crème. The alcohol-free flavor of classic Irish cream liqueur makes Chocolate Mascarpone suitable for chocolate fans of all ages. You can enjoy it as a stand-alone cheese for dessert cheese boards at your next party, or make it your new go-to ingredient for simply sensational desserts. Get inspired by these tips:

1. Offer Crave Brothers Chocolate Mascarpone as a dip for fresh strawberries, cookies, or biscotti paired with espresso.

2. Upgrade your favorite cheesecake by adding Crave Brothers Chocolate Mascarpone.

3. Ice cupcakes, chocolate chip muffins or warm cherry quick bread with a dollop of Chocolate Mascarpone.

4. Create individual desserts by filling cannoli or tart shells with this rich cheese, or layer Chocolate Mascarpone with cookie crumbles and chopped nuts in small parfait glasses.

5. Make party desserts in a trifle bowl by layering cubes of sponge cake or blonde brownies with Chocolate Mascarpone.

6. Reinvent traditional desserts like s’mores or raspberry mousse by adding a swirl of Chocolate Mascarpone to the mix.

Crave Brothers Farmstead Classics Mascarpone has earned more than 36 awards at numerous prestigious cheese competitions. The new Crave Brothers Chocolate Mascarpone has already received a First Place Award at the 2019 American Cheese Society Competition. It ws also one of the two 20 cheeses. The cheese boasts a velvety chocolate texture and the flavor of fresh sweet cream from the family’s own dairy herd. Crave Brothers Farm is family owned and operated. Their carbon negative company, including the farmstead cheese factory, practices recycling and uses100 percent green power.

For Chocolate Mascarpone product details and recipes from Crave Brothers Farmstead Cheese, visit www.cravecheese.com. You also will find information about Crave Brothers Farmstead Cheese’s prestigious awards, and videos highlighting the Crave Brothers Farmstead Cheese commitment to sustainability.

The Crave family farms 2,500 acres of productive land in south-central Wisconsin, growing soybeans, corn and alfalfa to use as nutritious feed for their Holstein cows. From the biodigester to water recovery and recycling, sustainability is top-of-mind on the farm. The Crave Brothers Farm LLC and Crave Brothers Farmstead Cheese LLC use 100% green power and are carbon-negative businesses. Their anaerobic biodigester produces more electricity than they need, enough to power the dairy farm, the farmstead cheese-making plant, and over 300 homes in their community.For further information: Linda Funk, Flavorful Insight for Crave Brothers Farmstead Cheese, 515.491.8636, lfunk@flavorfulinsight.com. Photos available upon request.