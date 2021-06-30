Crave Brothers Farmstead Cheese Receives Three First Place Finishes in the 2021 Wisconsin State Fair Blue Ribbon Dairy Products Contest

Waterloo, Wis. – Crave Brothers Farmstead Cheese received top honors at the 2021 Wisconsin State Fair Blue Ribbon Dairy Products Contest. The farmstead’s Mascarpone, Chocolate Mascarpone and Farmer’s Rope String Cheese finished in first place and its Cheddar Cheese Curds finished in third place out of more than 400 entries.

The Mascarpone was entered into the soft and spreadable cheese category and received a rating of 99.35 out of 100.

The Chocolate Mascarpone was entered into the flavored soft cheese category and received a rating of 99.45 out of 100.

The Farmer’s Rope String Cheese was entered into the string cheese category and received a rating of 99.60 out of 100.

The Cheddar Cheese Curds were entered into the unflavored cheese curd category and received a rating of 99.10 out of 100.

“We are incredibly honored to receive three top recognitions at this year’s Wisconsin State Fair Blue Ribbon Dairy Products Contest,” said Debbie Crave, Vice President of Crave Brothers Farmstead Cheese LLC. “We take immense pride in handcrafting our cheeses with hours old milk from our more than 2,000 Holstein cows.”

The Mascarpone cheeses are made with farm-fresh sweet cream to deliver a luxurious and velvety product that’s perfect for sweet and savory culinary applications. The Farmer’s Rope is a farm-fresh handmade deli string cheese. While it’s shaped like a rope, it forms strings when pulled apart. The Cheddar Cheese Curds deliver the perfect squeak with each bite and are packed with flavor.

For more information about Crave Brothers Farmstead Cheese, to purchase cheese and find recipe ideas, visit www.cravecheese.com.

About Crave Brothers Farmstead Cheese

The Crave family farms 2,500 acres of productive land in south-central Wisconsin, growing soybeans, corn and alfalfa to use as nutritious feed for their Holstein cows. From the biodigester to water recovery and recycling, sustainability is top-of-mind on the farm. The Crave Brothers Farm LLC and Crave Brothers Farmstead Cheese LLC use 100% green power and are carbon-negative businesses. Crave Brothers Farmstead Cheese produces Fresh Mozzarella, Mascarpone, Chocolate Mascarpone, Oaxaca, Farmer’s Rope String Cheese and Fresh Cheddar Cheese Curds in white, yellow and jalapeño varieties.