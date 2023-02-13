Celebrate the Day of Love with Crave Brothers Farmstead Cheese

WATERLOO, Wis. — Let Crave Brothers Farmstead Cheese be your wingman during the season of love! Valentine’s Day is right around the corner, and what better way to say, “I love you,” than with a home-cooked meal featuring elegant, artisan cheeses.

Create your day of love by making one or all of the recipes below featuring one of Crave Brother’s award-winning cheeses from Mascarpone to Fresh Mozzarella!

Crave Brothers Farmstead Cheese is the perfect date night addition, from their new Heart-Shaped Fresh Mozzarella to their hand-crafted day of love menu.

“It’s no question that food brings people together,” says Debbie Crave, vice president. “Crave Brothers is happy to play a part in your special day with the perfect menu featuring our award-winning, artisan cheese. What’s not to love?”

About Crave Brothers

The Crave family farms 2,500 acres of productive land in south-central Wisconsin, growing soybeans, corn and alfalfa to use as nutritious feed for their Holstein cows. From the biodigester to water recovery and recycling, sustainability is top-of-mind on the farm and cheese factory. The Crave Brothers Farm LLC and Crave Brothers Farmstead Cheese LLC use 100% green power and are carbon-negative businesses. Crave Brothers Farmstead Cheese produces Fresh Mozzarella, Mascarpone, Part-skim Mozzarella, Oaxaca, Farmer’s Rope String Cheese and Fresh Cheddar Cheese Curds.