Pure Flavor Acquires MightyVine

Leamington, ON – Continuing its growth path fueling significant plans for expansion, Pure Flavor® announces the acquisition of MightyVine®, a leading Midwest CEA Tomato grower & brand in Rochelle, IL, to add to its expanding portfolio of greenhouses and distribution centres.

“We continue to see significant growth and demand for the Pure Flavor® brand across North America which has prompted us to strategically invest in specific regions. The opportunity to add MightyVine® to our family of growers will allow us to further extend our reach into the Midwest and beyond”, said Jamie Moracci, President.

Located just west of Chicago, the location of MightyVine®’s 30-acre facility with lit production provides a continuous supply of fresh, greenhouse grown Tomatoes year-round to one of the most important cities and regions in the USA.

“Expanding our capacity with lit crop production enables us to service the Mid-West with USA Grown Tomatoes, this further compliments our Southeast programs from our Peach County, GA facility”, commented Moracci. Pure Flavor® opened their Georgia greenhouse in late 2018 and currently grow Tomatoes-On-The-Vine that get distributed to key retail & foodservice partners in Georgia, Florida, North & South Carolina, Louisiana, Tennessee, and Alabama.

“The acquisition of MightyVine® further demonstrates our company leadership’s ability to recognize & analyze strategic acquisition opportunities which continues to breathe enthusiasm into greater expansion possibilities”, said Jeff Moracci, Chief Financial Officer. The company has been very active in the last 9 months; after acquiring DeTemporada Farms in late December 2022 and then Cervini Farms C5 in February 2023, Pure Flavor® expanded its network in July by acquiring another distribution center in McAllen, TX. Expansion is already underway at DeTemporada’s Phase II of 13 acres that will be completed later this year as well as development plans for Phases VI & VII as part of Pure Flavor® master 350-acre campus plan in Leamington. The company’s strategic investments are focused on solidifying its future as an industry leader.

“As we welcome MightyVine® to the Pure Flavor® family, we look forward to growing existing business relationships that have flourished over the past several years in the Midwest under the MightyVine® brand. We will continue to bring flavorful greenhouse grown tomatoes, and much more, to those loyal business partners in the years to come”, said Matt Mastronardi, Executive Vice-President.

“Increasing our owned acreage helps facilitate our growth alongside our grower partners and supports our need of scaling up our operations to drive efficiencies. We are excited to add MightyVine® to our Pure Flavor® family”, said Jamie Moracci, President. With expansion comes a need for greater resources, talent wise, to support the growth. Pure Flavor® continues to lead extensive recruitment drives at all its facilities.

Pure Flavor® is on a significant growth path to support their increased demand for fresh, greenhouse grown fruits & vegetables year-round. Future expansion plans beyond the Cervini Farms C5, DeTemporada Farms, and the MightyVine® acquisitions are ongoing to develop more region-specific facilities as well as explore new product opportunities.

To learn more about Pure Flavor®, please visit http://www.pure-flavor.com



About Pure Flavor® –

Pure Flavor® is a family of greenhouse fruit & vegetable growers who share a commitment to bringing A Life of Pure Flavor® to communities everywhere. Our passion for sustainable greenhouse growing, strong support for our retail & foodservice customers, and focus on engaging consumers is built on a foundation drawn from generations of growing expertise.

We are the next generation of fruit & vegetable growers, inspired to put quality, flavor, and customers first by providing greenhouse grown vegetables from our farms that are strategically located throughout North America.