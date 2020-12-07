After Mondelez Announces Likely Closure of Fair Lawn Bakery, Gottheimer Strongly Urges Company to Reconsider

FAIR LAWN, NJ — On November 16, 2020, U.S. Congressman Josh Gottheimer (NJ-5) outlined steps he’s taking in reaction to the announcement that Mondelez, an American multinational food and beverage company with an annual revenue of more than $25 billion, is likely closing its Fair Lawn bakery manufacturing plant, which could impact approximately 600 employees. The Mondelez plant has been in Fair Lawn for more than sixty years and is one of the largest producers of Oreo cookies in the world. The plant’s employees have worked multiple shifts, risking their own health, during the pandemic to meet skyrocketing demand.

Closing the facility would have a devastating impact on the local economy, including to the town and to all of the jobs that depend on the plant.

Gottheimer has spoken with Mondelez senior leadership, national and local Bakery, Confectionery, Tobacco Workers, and Grain Millers union leadership, local officials, and Governor Murphy. Gottheimer has also formally sent letters to Mondelez International CEO Dirk van de Put and President, North America Glen Walter, and Gottheimer is staying in close touch with elected officials in the Borough of Fair Lawn.

