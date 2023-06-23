Ancient Grains Conference, July 25, 2023

Mark your calendars for July 25, 2023, for the Northern Crops Institute’s Ancient Grains Conference! This conference will be held at the Oliver Kelley Farm in Elk River, MN.

Tuesday, July 25, 2023

8:00 AM 4:30 PM

Oliver Kelley Farm, 15788 Kelly Farm Road Northwest Elk River, MN, 55330 United States (map)

Ancient grains, also known as heritage grains, have provided food for humans and have had minimal changes to their genetic coding by selective breeding. Ancient grains can be classified as cereal grains that include wheat, barley, sorghum, oats, millet, rice, and rye; pseudo-cereals include amaranth, buckwheat, chickpeas; and as oilseed, such as flax, hemp, safflower, and soybeans. Today, many ancient grains remain dietary staples for diverse populations in many parts of the developing world.

In the United States, ancient grains are starting to make a comeback within the food industry. They offer infinite ways to be prepared. NCI recognizes that these grains are underutilized, and the industry has only touched the surface in new food and beverage development.

To read the rest of the story, please go to: Northern Crops Institute