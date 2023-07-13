Baker Thermal Solutions Acquires BannerDay Inventory

We are pleased to announce the acquisition of BannerDay’s rectification ignitors and SmartBake® oven zone controls support inventory and engineering collateral. This addition will enable the customer service / support efforts for legacy BannerDay SmartBake® and Total Oven Control Solutions to Baker Thermal Solutions. The arrangement was made after BannerDay’s decision to exit the baking market to focus solely on their sister company, the Joseph M Day Company.

For many years we have partnered with BannerDay in oven installations and upgrades resulting in knowledge and experience that will benefit current and future patrons. This foundation will also provide a seamless transition from BannerDay to Baker Thermal Solutions in this category of customer support.

