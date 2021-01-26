Columbus Wholesaler Buckeye Bread Co. Launches This Spring

There’s good news on the local bakery front following the unfortunate closing of Granville’s Lucky Cat Bakery, whose breads you could find on local restaurant menus and grocery shelves. Jeff Benkel, a Columbus native and Ohio State grad, told Columbus Monthly that he plans to launch Buckeye Bread Co. this spring.

The bakery, which is currently under construction at 1505 Alum Creek Dr., will fill a void locally by producing “artisan-quality breads in commercial quantities with daily fresh delivery,” Benkel said via email.

Benkel has lived in Phoenix for the past 34 years and brings with him considerable experience. He founded the wholesale artisan bakery Arizona Bread Co. 26 years ago.

To read the rest of the story, please go to: Columbus CEO