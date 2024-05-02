Carolina Handling Celebrates Anniversary With 58 For 58 Giveaway

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Carolina Handling is celebrating its 58th anniversary in 2024 with a yearlong campaign entitled “Handling Hunger Together” to assist hunger relief organizations throughout the company’s five-state footprint.

According to Feeding America, more than 44 million people in the U.S. face hunger each year, including 1 in 5 children. In 2022, 49 million people turned to food banks and other charitable organizations to help feed their families.

About 8 million pounds of food was collected and delivered to feeding organizations in 2023, according to Move for Hunger, with food banks in need of pallet jacks, lift trucks and other material handling equipment to move non-perishables and fresh produce.

“There are numerous organizations throughout the Southeast that receive, store and distribute thousands of pounds of food each year to feed the hungry in their communities,” said Carolina Handling President & CEO Brent Hillabrand. “The logistics of that can be overwhelming to organizations that don’t have applicable, reliable equipment. That’s where companies like Carolina Handling can help.”

In celebration of Carolina Handling’s 58 years in business in 2024, the Charlotte, NC-based intralogistics company is giving away 58 motorized pallet jacks to hunger relief organizations throughout its territory, which includes North Carolina, South Carolina, Georgia, Alabama and Florida’s Central time zone.

The Raymond 8210 electric pallet jacks are used 2016 and newer models with battery packs. They will be awarded on a first-requested basis to qualifying organizations completing a submission form on the Carolina Handling website. Equipment will be delivered to all recipients at no charge.

For more information and to apply to receive a Raymond 8210 motorized walkie pallet jack, visit carolinahandling.com/community/58-for-58.

ABOUT CAROLINA HANDLING

Founded in 1966, Carolina Handling is one of the Southeast’s leading integrated material handling solutions providers and the exclusive Raymond Solutions and Support Center for North Carolina, South Carolina, Georgia, Alabama and Florida’s Central time zone. The company provides lift trucks and automation solutions for manufacturers, warehouses and distribution centers, along with parts, racking, storage, lighting and dock and door equipment.

Headquartered in Charlotte, North Carolina, Carolina Handling operates branch offices in Atlanta, Georgia, Birmingham, Alabama, Greensboro, North Carolina, Raleigh, North Carolina and Greenville, South Carolina, and an Equipment Distribution Center in Piedmont, South Carolina. The company has more than 770 associates. For more information, visit carolinahandling.com.