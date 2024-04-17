Hint & Feeding America Partner to Help Provide 1.75 Million Meals to Communities Facing Hunger

Commitment will support families facing food insecurity in local communities across the Feeding America nationwide network of 200 food banks

SAN FRANCISCO — Hint, Inc., maker of the market-leading flavored still water, is proud to partner with Feeding America® to support local food banks in providing meals to individuals and families experiencing food insecurity.

Through its “Hydrate to Donate” campaign, Hint has pledged to help provide 1.75 million meals to people in need in America. To do this, the fruit-flavored water company will donate $3 for each Feeding America bundle sold on drinkhint.com, Hint’s direct-to-consumer website, and $1 for each case featured in a Feeding America in-store display at retailers nationwide.

The company has also pledged to further its impact through national and local product donations, employee volunteering, and direct local food bank support. Hint invites customers to join the movement to end hunger in our nation, where millions of people face hunger, including one in five children.

“Everyone deserves equitable access to vital needs like food and water, yet each year, millions of people in every community across America experience food insecurity,” said Amy Calhoun Robb, Chief Marketing Officer at Hint. “We love that Feeding America invests 98% of all donations to local, state and nationwide food banks and meal programs. At Hint, we believe in the power of hydration and the impact of kindness. Partnering with the nation’s largest hunger-relief organization empowers us, our retail partners, and our customers to help end hunger in our neighboring communities – and in every county across the country.”

The “Hydrate to Donate” campaign will unfold at retail locations from April 1 – May 31, 2024 and online at drinkhint.com through December 31, 2024:

Retail: Hint’s in-store “Hydrate to Donate” campaign will give retailers the opportunity to set out specially stickered cases, as well as “Hydrate to Donate” pallet and rack displays, to drive awareness for Feeding America and the movement to end hunger. For every case displayed at retail, Hint will donate $1 to neighboring food banks that are tied by zip code to the participating retail location.

“One in seven people in the U.S. are facing hunger,” said Lauren Biedron, Feeding America’s Senior Vice President of Corporate Partnerships. “We know that ending hunger is a mission that requires strong collaboration, which is why we’re grateful for partners like Hint who are helping us ensure everyone has access to the food and resources they need to thrive.”

Hint’s “Hydrate to Donate” campaign aims to raise $175,000, the equivalent of 1.75 million meals for people in need in America. $1 helps Feeding America to provide 10 meals. With these combined initiatives, and through direct national and local product donations, Hint Inc. will make an aggregate minimum donation of $150,000 and maximum of $175,000 to Feeding America in 2024.

Customers can purchase a Feeding America bundle—three 12-pack cases of Hint’s best-selling Pineapple, Watermelon, and Blackberry flavors—through Hint’s direct-to-consumer website, drinkhint.com, and support the “Hydrate to Donate” campaign at participating retailers.

About Hint Water

Hint is a San Francisco-based beverage company with the mission of helping people fall in love with water by making water taste great. Hint infuses ultra-purified water with natural fruit essences that create unique and surprisingly accurate fruit flavors without adding any sugar, diet sweeteners, or calories. Hint has more than 25 flavors and comes in still and sparkling varieties, as well as a kids’ line. Hint is the #1 unsweetened flavored water in the US according to SPINS/IRI. The brand is sold in traditional retail stores, through foodservice operators, and direct-to-consumer in online channels like drinkhint.com and Amazon.com.

About Feeding America

Feeding America is committed to an America where no one hungry. We support tens of millions of people who experience food insecurity to get the food and resources they say they need to thrive as part of a nationwide network of food banks, statewide food bank associations, food pantries and meal programs. We also invest in innovative solutions to increase equitable access to nutritious food, advocate for legislations that improves food security, such as health, cost of living and employment.

We partner with people experiencing food insecurity, policymakers, organizations, and supporters, united with them in the movement to end hunger. Visit FeedingAmerica.org to learn more.