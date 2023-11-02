The Fresh Market Launches Holiday Roundup Fundraiser for Feeding America

GREENSBORO, NC – Everyone needs nutritious food to thrive, yet nearly 34 million people, including more than 9 million children, experience food insecurity in the U.S. That’s 1 in 10 individuals and 1 in 8 children. That’s why The Fresh Market, a leading specialty fresh food retailer, is excited to announce the launch of its annual holiday round up campaign in partnership with Feeding America®. This initiative aims to make a positive impact by supporting people facing hunger during the holiday season.

From November 1—December 31, 2023, guests shopping at all 161 The Fresh Market locations will have the opportunity to round up their purchase to the nearest dollar, with the total amount being donated to Feeding America, the largest hunger-relief organization in the United States. $1 helps provide at least 10 meals secured by Feeding America on behalf of local partner food banks. 100% of funds collected will go to the nonprofit, with 90% redistributed to local partner food banks and 10% to the Feeding America National Organization.

“The holiday round up campaign is part of The Fresh Market’s ongoing commitment to making a positive impact in the communities we do business,” said Jason Potter, President and CEO of The Fresh Market. “The holiday season is all about giving, and we want to make a difference. By simply rounding up their purchase, our guests can help support people in accessing the food everyone deserves and provide meals for those in need, making their holiday season a little brighter.”

About The Fresh Market, Inc.

Voted as the “Best Grocery Store in America” by USA Today’s 10 Best Readers’ Choice Awards in 2023, 2022 and 2021, “America’s Best Customer Service 2021” by Newsweek and Statista and a top 5 most trusted grocery retail brand for specialty and natural/organic foods in the 2022 BrandSpark Most Trusted Awards, The Fresh Market helps guests discover the best with time-saving meal solutions, unique ingredients, and delicious food for any occasion. From fresh produce and exceptional meat and seafood to signature baked goods and thousands of organic options, the specialty grocer has something to please every palate. The Fresh Market currently operates 161 stores in 22 states across the U.S., inspiring guests to discover new flavors and cook with confidence. For more information, please visit www.thefreshmarket.com or follow the company on Facebook, Twitter, Instagram and Pinterest.

About Feeding America

Feeding America is committed to an America where no one is hungry. We support tens of millions of people who experience food insecurity to get the food and resources they say they need to thrive as part of a nationwide network of food banks, statewide food bank associations, food pantries and meal programs. We also invest in innovative solutions to increase equitable access to nutritious food, advocate for legislation that improves food security and work to address factors that impact food security, such as health, cost of living and employment. We partner with people experiencing food insecurity, policymakers, organizations, and supporters, united with them in a movement to end hunger. Visit FeedingAmerica.org to learn more.