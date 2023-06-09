Shuman Farms Expands Commitment to Hunger Fighting Initiatives This Summer

Reidsville, GA – For more than two decades, Shuman Farms has been a pioneer of cause marketing initiatives within the fresh produce industry. Shuman Farms’ Healthy Family Project®, founded in 2002 by president and CEO John Shuman, has donated more than 18 million meals to Feeding America and raised more than $7.5 million for charities that support children and families. The grower has also donated meals and raised awareness of food insecurity in the U.S. through its own Feeding America retail programs.

This summer, the industry-leading, year-round grower, packer, and shipper of premium sweet onions is excited to announce a new local partnership with Feed the Boro, as well as an expansion of its Feeding America retail programs to include the Mr. Buck’s brand.

On Saturday, May 20, Shuman Farms celebrated the beginning of a new partnership with local nonprofit, Feed the Boro. Shuman Farms was the presenting sponsor of Feed the Boro’s monthly food drop, and the Shuman family and team were also on-site to lend a hand. In just a few hours’ time, the entirely volunteer-driven event provided a week’s worth of meals and fresh ingredients, including RealSweet® Vidalia onions, to 1,000 families in Statesboro, GA and surrounding communities.

“Giving back to our local community, as well as those where our products are sold, has always been a key part of who we are. To be this close to home, see this kind of need, and all the people coming together to help is very powerful,” said John Shuman. “We are very grateful for all that Feed the Boro is doing for our local community and look forward to continuing to support their efforts in any way we can.”

Since 2019, Shuman Farms has shipped its RealSweet Vidalia onions in specially marked Feeding America bags during the month of June. This year, the company is excited to expand its June Feeding America retail programs to include its Mr. Buck’s brand Vidalia onions. The new packaging, as well as accompanying point-of-sale materials and social media support, will aid participating retailers in shedding light on food insecurity in the U.S., especially as children who rely on school-provided meals are home for the summer.

To celebrate the kickoff of its June Feeding America promotions, the Shuman Farms team volunteered at their local Feeding America food bank, America’s Second Harvest of Coastal Georgia in Savannah, GA, on June 1, packing nearly 1,500 breakfast bags for children in local summer programs.

To learn more about Shuman Farms’ commitment to giving back in the communities where its products are sold, visit https://www.shumanfarmsga.com/giving-back/.

About Shuman Farms, Inc.

Headquartered in the center of the Vidalia® growing region in Southeast Georgia, Shuman Farms is an industry-leading, year-round grower, packer, and shipper of premium sweet onions. Shuman Farms has been providing high-quality onions to customers across North America for two generations. The family-owned organization is committed to sustainability and innovation, using environmentally friendly farming practices and cutting-edge technology to ensure the best possible product. Learn more about Shuman Farms at shumanfarmsga.com.

About Healthy Family Project®

Healthy Family Project believes in creating a healthier generation. As a cause marketing organization, Healthy Family Project creates programs, like Produce for Kids, that provide easy, fun, and inspiring recipes and healthy ideas. Since its creation in 2002 by Shuman Farms, Healthy Family Project has raised more than $7.5 million to benefit children and families and provided more than 18 million meals through Feeding America. To learn more about Healthy Family Project and healthy eating, visit healthyfamilyproject.com.

About Feeding America®



Feeding America is the largest hunger-relief organization in the United States. Through a network of more than 200 food banks, 21 statewide food bank associations, and over 60,000 partner agencies, food pantries and meal programs, we helped provide 6.6 billion meals to tens of millions of people in need last year. Feeding America also supports programs that prevent food waste and improve food security among the people we serve; brings attention to the social and systemic barriers that contribute to food insecurity in our nation; and advocates for legislation that protects people from going hungry.