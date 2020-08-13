BEMA’s “We Knead You” Campaign Culminates in a $ 16,500 Donation to Feeding America

Overland Park, KS: On July 23, BEMA concluded its member-wide “We Knead You” giveback initiative with a $16,500.00 donation to Feeding America, the nation’s largest domestic hunger-relief organization. The donation was made possible through the 33 acts of kindness completed by 21 BEMA member organizations and industry partners. Made by BEMA on behalf of its membership and the baking industry, the donation will provide 165,000 meals to families in need through Feeding America’s network of 200 food banks and 60,000 food pantries and meal programs.

Launched in May, the “We Knead You” giveback initiative engaged BEMA’s members to actively support hard-hit community QSR/fast casual restaurants by providing meals to heroic front-line essential workers. For each act of kindness, BEMA donated $500 to Feeding America. During an otherwise negative time, the campaign offered a way for BEMA members to share in the efforts of supporting our communities and provided some needed positive news, according to Kerwin Brown, CEO, BEMA.

“Doing good deeds for others just feels right, it really feels good,” said Rowdy Brixey, Brixey Engineering Strategies and Training (BEST). “My associates and I gained so much from this experience and thank BEMA for challenging members to participate in such a worthy cause.”

Participating Organizations

AM King, AMF Bakery Systems, The Austin Company, Bundy Baking Solutions, Benchmark, BEST, Burford, Colborne Foodbiotics, Ignition 90, JLS, Kwik Lok, Mallet, Maverik Oils, MDG, Rademaker, Rexfab, Shick Esteve, Smith Buckline, Sosland Publishing and SPF

The successful “We Knead You” campaign was in direct support of BEMA’s ongoing mission to connect; educate and provide resources for its members and the industries they serve. Thank you to our members and industry partners who supported BEMA’s Feeding America giveback initiative.

“With BEMA’s inspirational ‘We Knead You’ campaign in full-swing, Austin accepted the call of ‘Knead,’ but took it a step further,” said Mike Pierce, The Austin Company. “Not only did we want to support our communities, we also wanted to support our employees and our clients. To accomplish this, we reached out to a Northeast Ohio-based bakery and asked them to provide us names of some of their best customers. With names in hand, we purchased lunches from those establishments for caregivers at nearby nursing homes where some of our employees’ relatives are receiving care. In addition, we purchased baked goods from Edwin’s Bakery & Training Center and delivered to the unsung heroes working tirelessly at the Cuyahoga County Department of Public Health. It was a win-win-win for all!”

About BEMA

Founded in 1918, BEMA (Bakery Equipment Manufacturers and Allieds), is an international, not-for-profit trade association representing leading bakery and food suppliers. BEMA creates authentic connections that improve its members’ businesses and the industries they serve. Its members utilize the value they gain through BEMA networking and educational events to provide their customers with the most effective, innovative solutions in the baking industry.

About Feeding America

Feeding America® is the largest hunger-relief organization in the United States. Through a network of 200 food banks and 60,000 food pantries and meal programs, we provide meals to more than 40 million people each year. Feeding America also supports programs that prevent food waste and improve food security among the people we serve; educates the public about the problem of hunger; and advocates for legislation that protects people from going hungry. Individuals, charities, businesses and government all have a role in ending hunger.