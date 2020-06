PLEASE JOIN US FOR OUR VIRTUAL CONVENTION BEING HELD JUNE 23RD-25TH!

The business of BEMA is virtual this year and we cordially invite our members, baker friends and industry partners to attend. Not a BEMA member, no problem! Be our guest at these virtual sessions to learn what BEMA has to offer you and your company.

To read the rest of the story, please go to: BEMA