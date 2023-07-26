BEMA ELECTS 2023-24 Chairman and Board of Directors

Overland Park, KS: On Friday, June 23, BEMA elected new members and renewed terms for current representatives on its executive committee and Board of Directors during the General Membership meeting at BEMA’s Convention 2023 in Montage Palmetto Bluff, South Carolina.

“BEMA’s three new Board Members, Wendi, Jason and Todd, represent years of expertise and relationship building in the baking industry,” said Kerwin Brown, President & CEO. “I’ve known them all to demonstrate leadership through service and that’s a key characteristic of our Board.”

New Board Members

Wendi Ebbing, Vice President of Marketing, Bundy Baking Solutions

In her current role, Ms. Ebbing is responsible for the development and implementation of Bundy Baking Solutions’ global marketing, communications, and public relations program to support the company’s vision, image, and position within the marketplace while also fostering sales growth. In addition to her years of involvement with BEMA, she has made notable contributions by volunteering with ASB, ABA, SBW, RBA, NAFEM, MAFSI.

Jason Stricker, Vice President of Sales and Marketing, Shick Esteve

Mr. Stricker manages the sales and marketing functions for Shick Esteve and has 20+ years of experience in the baking industry. Shick Esteve is a leading ingredient automation solutions provider with a record of improving operations with key baking companies in the industry. Jason’s volunteer contributions to BEMA include serving on the Baking Industry Forum, NEXUS steering committee and Conventions & Programs committee. He has also been active in ASB, ATBI, MWATBI and ABA.

Todd Oelschlager, Senior Director of Sales, Corbion

In his sales role at Corbion, Mr. Oelschlager is embedded in the business of corporate manufacturing, overseeing large accounts in North America. Before joining Corbion Caravan as a Key Account Manager and Technical Service Representative, Oelschlager worked with Kroger Manufacturing and Hostess Brands. He is active in the industry through his participation in ASB, IFT and ABA.

Executive Committee

Mark Podl, CEO, Doran Scales

Mark Podl was elected and accepted the nomination to serve on BEMA’s Executive Committee as Third Vice Chairman for the 2023-2024 term. Mr. Podl joined the Board of Directors in 2017 and has served two full terms. During this time, he dutifully contributed to three committees: Scholarships & Education, Association Outreach & Engagement, and the Finance Committee.

BEMA Chairman, Jim Warren, stated, “Mark is an excellent choice for the Executive Committee. His knowledge of BEMA, along with his keen business acumen will benefit not only the Executive Committee, but the entire BEMA membership. As we look to the future, his mission-focused mindset will help drive the success of our initiatives.”

2023-2024 BEMA Board of Directors

Jim Warren, VP, Exact Mixing, Reading Bakery Systems | Chairman of the Board

Clay Miller, President, Burford Corp. | First Vice Chair

Jay Hardy, National Sales Director, J&K Ingredients | Second Vice Chair

Mark Podl, CEO, Doran Scales | Third Vice Chair

Mike LaValle, Corporate Account Manager, Intralox

Eric Riggle, President, Rademaker USA

Craig Souser, President and CEO, JLS Automation

Joanie Spencer, Editor-in-chief, Director of Content and Partner, Commercial Baking

Audrey St. Onge, President, Lallemand Baking

Jason Ward, President, AMF Bakery Systems

Wendi Ebbing, Vice President of Marketing, Bundy Baking Solutions

Jason Stricker, Vice President of Sales and Marketing, Shick Esteve

Todd Oelschlager, Sales Director, Corbion

Bill Quigg, President & CEO, Richmond Baking | ABA Representative

Allen Wright, Vice President of Sales, Hansaloy | IBIE Representative

Paul Lattan, Publisher, Commercial Baking, Avant Food Media | ABA Liaison

About BEMA

Founded in 1918, BEMA (Bakery Equipment Manufacturers and Allieds), is an international, not-for-profit trade association representing leading bakery and food suppliers. BEMA creates authentic connections that improve its members’ businesses and the industries they serve. Its members utilize the value they gain through BEMA networking and educational events to provide their customers with the most effective, innovative solutions in the baking industry.