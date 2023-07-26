Advansor Launches Two New Energy and Space-Saving CO2 Climate Solutions for Supermarkets

DOWNERS GROVE, Ill. – Advansor, part of Dover Food Retail and Dover (NYSE: DOV), today announced the launch of the Low Superheat and ValuePack Light sustainable CO2 refrigeration systems.

Advansor has solidified its position as the market-leading CO2 climate solutions manufacturer by designing a series of innovative heating and cooling systems for the food retail market. The new Low Superheat option has been tested in more than 30 supermarkets across cold and warm climates, with measurements showing energy savings of up to 30% compared to older systems.

“We have all seen the increasing energy prices, and the first step should always be to increase energy efficiency wherever possible,” said Kristian Breitenbauch, Managing Director at Advansor.

With an ultra-compact profile designed for smaller supermarkets and discount stores, Advansor’s new ValuePack Light is the perfect fit for store retrofitting, which often requires a low height to enter tight places. It includes the latest Advansor patented receiver design, which protects against liquid slugging with its integrated coil and suction accumulator, and an oil separator, contributing to less oil circulation in the system and better heat transfer in the evaporator.

“The ValuePack Light is one of the most compact racks in the market with that capacity. At the same time, it is a very energy efficient solution, with Cylinder Unloading Technology as standard and optional heat recovery using the excess heat from the cooling process to increase energy efficiency further,” continued Breitenbauch.

For more information, please visit www.advansor.com.

About Advansor:

As a market-leading manufacturer, Advansor has designed and produced more than 14,000 CO2 systems for sustainable commercial and industrial cooling and heating around the world since 2006. Many people associate CO2 with global warming. At Advansor, we’re cool with that. Literally. Because CO2 is the most climate-friendly refrigerant. It is non-toxic, non-flammable and does not affect the ozone layer or harm our drinking water. That is why we are ‘cool with CO2.’

About Dover Food Retail:

Dover Food Retail, part of Dover Corporation with headquarters in Conyers, Georgia, is the partner to customers seeking to create unique food experiences. Employing the capabilities of our industry-leading brands, Advansor, Anthony and Hillphoenix, we are able to provide insight and a comprehensive portfolio of innovative solutions that enables our customers to sell more food, more profitably. Our ability to evolve with the ever-changing market demands is driven by our passion for understanding our customers’ business and providing them with the best quality products and services they need to succeed both today and in the future. Our focused, forward-thinking approach, combined with the strength of our brands, sets the stage for streamlined product development, a broader product portfolio, and cutting-edge technology resulting in redefining what is possible for customers in the food retail value chain.

About Dover:

Dover is a diversified global manufacturer and solutions provider with annual revenue of over $8 billion. We deliver innovative equipment and components, consumable supplies, aftermarket parts, software and digital solutions, and support services through five operating segments: Engineered Products, Clean Energy & Fueling, Imaging & Identification, Pumps & Process Solutions and Climate & Sustainability Technologies. Dover combines global scale with operational agility to lead the markets we serve. Recognized for our entrepreneurial approach for over 65 years, our team of over 25,000 employees takes an ownership mindset, collaborating with customers to redefine what’s possible. Headquartered in Downers Grove, Illinois, Dover trades on the New York Stock Exchange under “DOV.” Additional information is available at dovercorporation.com.