Whole Foods Market Unveils Latest Impact Report on Nourishing a More Sustainable Global Food System

AUSTIN, Texas–Whole Foods Market released its annual Impact Report available here, which highlights the grocer’s efforts to be a force for good in the global food system. The report provides a 360-degree view of the company’s strategic approach to combatting food waste, reducing its carbon footprint, consciously sourcing products, and supporting Team Members’ growth and wellbeing.

“Our Impact Report marks another exciting milestone as we demonstrate the progress we’ve made to drive forward our purpose to nourish people and the planet,” said Jason Buechel, chief executive officer at Whole Foods Market. “As we grow, we’re continuing to raise the bar on our commitment to sustainability and finding win-win solutions with all our partners – from our suppliers to the environment to the communities we serve.”

Highlights from the report include:

Kept more than 72 percent of waste produced at stores and facilities out of landfills, maintained recycling programs at nearly 96 percent of stores, and organic diversion programs, such as composting, at nearly 450 of stores in 2022.

Donated more than 30 million meals to nearly 1,000 unique food rescue and redistribution organizations in 2022.

Sourced 250 million pounds of fair trade ingredients in 2022.

Graduated more than 1,360 Team Members from career development programs, in addition to more than 10,200 Team Member promotions in 2022.

Onboarded more than 2,300 new organic products in 2022 and now offer more than 37,000 active organic products across its stores.

Awarded nearly $1.7 million to local suppliers last year through the Local Producer Loan Program and inducted nine new participants into its Local and Emerging Accelerator Program (LEAP) cohort.

Funded 33,555 microloans by the Whole Planet Foundation; awarded 57 grants to community-led organizations across 39 cities by Whole Cities Foundation; and donated 506 gardens and 142 salad bars by Whole Kids Foundation.

“Whole Foods Market has a rich legacy of building a more sustainable food system, from our unparalleled Quality Standards to our responsible sourcing and environmental stewardship,” said Caitlin Leibert, vice president of Sustainability at Whole Foods Market. “Building on the progress we made this past year, we look forward to what we will accomplish in the years ahead as we continue to find new and innovative ways to further our mission.”

Whole Foods Market continues to invest in new initiatives that positively impact its stores, supply chain, and its people as part of its Growing with Purpose vision. The company now has more than 530 stores, with 55 stores in the pipeline, across the United States, United Kingdom, and Canada, and more than 100,000 Team Members.

To learn more about Whole Foods Market’s impact, check out its latest Impact Report or visit its website at https://www.wholefoodsmarket.com/mission-in-action.

