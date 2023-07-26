Lineage Showcases Commitment to Environmental Stewardship and Corporate Citizenship in Inaugural Sustainability Report  

Report details progress the Company has made towards its decades-long effort to build a more resilient and sustainable cold chain

Novi, MI – Lineage Logistics (“Lineage” or “the Company”), one of the leading temperature-controlled industrial REITs and integrated solutions providers worldwide, today released its inaugural Sustainability Report , detailing its ambitious efforts toward building a more sustainable, inclusive and ethical future.

The theme for the 2022 Lineage Sustainability report is “Built for This” – meaning Lineage has not only built a cleaner, more efficient cold chain, but is also built for resilience to navigate future challenges facing the industry and world.

“We are thrilled to launch our first Sustainability Report, which not only demonstrates our efforts to bring the cold chain and industry forward on matters related to climate, inclusion and governance, but also proves our commitment to hold ourselves accountable as we articulate our long-term goals and plot the next era of our company’s history,” said Greg Lehmkuhl, President and CEO of Lineage. “As evidenced in the report, Lineage has a proven track-record of building a culture of innovation, purpose and excellence. Looking back on this collective success, we’re eager to maintain our momentum to tackle challenges ahead for our business, our communities and our planet.”

Lineage has worked to strategically integrate its purpose to transform the global food supply chain to eliminate food waste by stewarding the environment, championing diversity, equity and inclusion (DE&I), and driving industry-leading innovation in the cold chain.

Notable achievements and priorities in the 2022 Report include:

Signed The Climate Pledge alongside more than 200 companies, pledging to achieve net zero carbon emissions by 2040 – 10 years ahead of the Paris Agreement.

alongside more than 200 companies, pledging to achieve net zero carbon emissions by 2040 – 10 years ahead of the Paris Agreement. Established approximately 108 MW of solar generating capacity on-site at its U.S. facilities as of Q4 2022, making it the fifth largest corporate user of installed, onsite solar capacity in the U.S., according to the 2022 Solar Means Business Report published by the Solar Energy Industry Association.

published by the Solar Energy Industry Association. Created a Diversity, Equity and Inclusion roadmap to promote an inclusive workplace where every team member can thrive.

Launched five new Employee Resource Groups (ERGs) to join the existing Women in Lineage Logistics (WILL) group which was founded in 2019. Each ERG has its own continuous improvement roadmap, strategic goals and a dedicated executive sponsor to provide added support and visibility for the group’s priorities and initiatives.

Bolstered its workforce by recruiting competitive talent and prioritizing the professional development of team members.

Facilitated donations of over 2.7 million pounds of food products from customers, issued almost $3 million in grants, and recorded over 5,000 volunteer hours via the Lineage Foundation for Good during its first year as a public charity.

as a public charity. Launched the Lineage Hardship Fund to assist team members impacted by hardships through microgrants from the Lineage Foundation for Good. In 2022, the Lineage Hardship Fund provided over $622K to help 152 Lineage team members and their families get back on their feet.

Enhanced Lineage’s organizational governance by investing in additional talent to lead corporate compliance and cybersecurity as well as adding strong, independent directors to its Board.

To view the full report, please visit:

https://www.lineagelogistics.com/about-us/social-impact .

About Lineage