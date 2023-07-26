Sirna & Sons Produce Joins FreshEdge

INDIANAPOLIS, IN – FreshEdge, a family of best-in-class fresh food distribution companies backed by Wind Point Partners, acquired Sirna & Sons Produce, a fourth-generation, family-run, wholesale food distributor and its respective value-added operation, Christine’s Cuts, a Kosher and Primus GFS certified in-house produce processing facility. Since 1939, Sirna & Sons Produce has continually provided premium produce and superior customer service to restaurants, hotels, country clubs, schools, and institutions throughout Ohio, Central Pennsylvania, and Northern West Virginia. Sirna & Sons Produce operates out of two state-of-the-art facilities, one in Ravenna, Ohio, and a second in Norwalk, Ohio. Together these facilities boast over 140,000 square feet of warehouse space, as well as solar panels and other sustainable materials.

“We gladly welcome Tom, Vince, Serena and their outstanding team to FreshEdge,” said Steve Grinstead, CEO of FreshEdge. “With a commitment to customer service at its core, Sirna & Sons Produce will be a great addition to our growing family of customer-obsessed companies.”

“Sirna & Sons Produce has built a solid reputation as a successful family-owned and operated business for 84 years,” said Greg Corsaro, President and COO of FreshEdge. “We are proud to welcome them to our FreshEdge family.”

FreshEdge now operates more than 1.1 million square feet of warehouse space across 28 facilities with a fleet of 1,027 trucks.

Terms of the deal, which closed on July 22, 2023, were not disclosed.

“We are excited for this new opportunity,” said Tom Sirna, President of Sirna & Sons Produce. “We remain committed to offering the same level of excellent customer service and quality our customers have come to expect from Sirna & Sons. The Sirna family will remain involved in the day-to-day operations of the company to ensure the legacy built by our father will continue for years to come.”

“We are very pleased to be joining FreshEdge and working alongside its amazing family of companies,” said Vince Sirna, COO of Sirna & Sons. “This is the next step in growing our future and we are extremely excited with the opportunities that will follow.”

“We have watched the business evolve over the years and are so proud of what we have built,” said Serena Sirna Wagner, Vice President of Administration of Sirna & Sons. “From working in the grocery store as children to developing the wholesale side of the business, we’re pleased to now be entering the next level in the produce industry by becoming part of the FreshEdge family.”

Additional information about Sirna & Sons Produce is available at www.sirnaandsonsproduce.com.

About FreshEdge

FreshEdge is headquartered in Indianapolis, IN, and was established in 2019 with the combination of Indianapolis Fruit Company and Piazza Produce in Indianapolis and Get Fresh Produce in Bartlett, IL. Since then, other best-in-class distribution companies have joined the FreshEdge family, including McCartney Produce (Paris, TN), Valley Produce (Knoxville, TN), Vine Line Produce (Grand Rapids, MI), Monteverde’s (Pittsburgh, PA), City Produce (Fort Walton Beach, FL, and Foley, AL), Testa Produce (Chicago, IL), and Panama Banana (Chicago, IL). FreshEdge also includes a collection of Garden Cut branded fresh-cut processing facilities (Bartlett, Fort Walton Beach, Indianapolis, and Pittsburgh), a tomato re-packer, a USDA fresh kitchen (CIBUS Fresh), and two transportation companies. FreshEdge’s footprint spans twenty-one states throughout the Midwest and southeastern United States. FreshEdge has grown into a super-regional leader in the fresh food industry, with a focus on fresh produce and specialty food items. Sirna & Sons Produce represents FreshEdge’s third acquisition since Wind Point’s initial investment. Together, Wind Point and FreshEdge intend to continue growing FreshEdge by welcoming more fresh food distribution companies into the group—all focused on high quality produce and specialty food products, along with exceptional service—to create a unique group of complementary entities.

Additional information about FreshEdge is available at www.freshedgefoods.com.

About Wind Point

Wind Point Partners is a Chicago-based private equity investment firm with approximately $5 billion in assets under management. Wind Point focuses on partnering with top-caliber management teams to acquire well-positioned middle market businesses where it can establish a clear path to value creation. The firm targets investments in the consumer products, industrial products, and business services sectors. Wind Point is currently investing out of Wind Point Partners X, a fund that was initiated in 2022.

Additional information about Wind Point is available at www.wppartners.com.