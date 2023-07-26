Reading Bakery Systems Designs Emithermic XE Oven to Replace Direct Gas Fired Oven Technology

Reading Bakery Systems (RBS), one of the world’s leading manufacturers of snack production systems, unveiled the new Thomas L. Green Emithermic XE Oven, a superior replacement for traditional Direct Gas Fired (DGF) ovens. This new oven reduces energy and emissions, and simplifies cleaning and maintenance, while improving cracker baking performance.

“Commercial cracker bakers are under pressure to reduce energy consumption and harmful emissions and increase operational efficiency. To do so, bakers are looking to replace DGF ovens for newer, more user-friendly technology.” said Cameron Johnston, Director of Engineering, Reading Bakery Systems.

Johnston continued, “RBS ovens and dryers will be operating for the next 24-40 years. Therefore, it is crucial that our oven systems help bakers achieve their sustainability goals, while optimizing the cracker platform for product quality and production throughput.”

