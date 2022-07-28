Reading Bakery Systems Names Phillip Stringer Director of The Science and Innovation Center

ROBESONIA, Pa. – Reading Bakery Systems (RBS), one of the world’s leading manufacturers of snack production systems, has named Phillip Stringer Director of the RBS Science and Innovation Center (S&IC). In his new role, Phillip will oversee the facility and management of staff, all customer on-site and virtual product trials, as well as research and development projects for the company.

“We are pleased to welcome Phillip Stringer to the RBS Family. His technical, operational, and process development background make him a great addition to the S&IC team to optimize and lead our innovation operations. I have no doubt he will build upon the S&IC’s performance record in quality, delivery, and customer experience excellence.” said Travis Getz Vice President, Operations.

Prior to joining Reading Bakery Systems, Stringer held positions in technical operations for Nature’s Bakery, process development at Pharmative, as well as a research associate for the U.S. Department of Energy.

He holds a bachelor’s degree in chemical engineering from Tuskegee University in Tuskegee, Alabama and an MBA from Webster University in St. Louis, Missouri as well as certifications in pharmaceuticals and lean manufacturing.

For more information about Reading Bakery Systems market leading innovation or employment opportunities, please visit: readingbakery.com.

Reading Bakery Systems is a world-leading manufacturer of innovative baking and process systems for the global snack food industry. Reading Bakery Systems provides processing solutions capable of producing a wide range of snack products, continuous mixing solutions for the food industry and oven profiling and consulting services. Company brands include Thomas L. Green, Reading Pretzel, Exact Mixing and Reading Thermal. Reading Bakery Systems is a Markel Food Group Company. For more information regarding equipment and services provided by Reading Bakery Systems, visit www.readingbakery.com.