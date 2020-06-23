Hailey Blumenreich Named Marketing and Communications Manager at the American Bakers Association

Hailey Blumenreich, ABA’s former Marketing and Communications Coordinator, has been promoted to Marketing and Communications Manager. As Marketing and Communications Manager, Blumenreich executes creative, data-driven, and effective communications strategies ensuring Members and industry stakeholders are informed about ABA’s programs, events, and services. Her efforts result in clear, consistent, and timely information for ABA’s Members on a variety of digital platforms.

“Hailey continually seeks new and creative ways to reach our Members and industry at-large,” said Katie Juhl, Director of Marketing and Communications. “For example, she leads the creation, content, and promotion of ABA’s new podcast, Bake to the Future, which she also co-hosts. She’s an innovative storyteller with an inquisitive drive, and she constantly comes up with better ways to relay important, and sometimes very complex, material.”

