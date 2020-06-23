King’s Hawaiian Joins Forces With No Kid Hungry this Summer to Help Provide up to 1.5 Million Meals to Kids Facing Hunger

LOS ANGELES– A staggering one in four children in the United States could face hunger this year due to the coronavirus and, with school meals programs closed for the summer, kids urgently need help. That’s why King’s Hawaiian is proudly partnering with No Kid Hungry to help provide up to 1.5 million meals to kids in need, during this crisis and beyond.*

In addition, King’s Hawaiian is helping raise awareness around all of the work No Kid Hungry does by launching “100 Delish Days of Summer,” a cookbook created in partnership with Delish that is available now at grocery stores nationwide and online at KingsHawaiian.com. Within the cookbook and throughout the course of the season, King’s Hawaiian will share No Kid Hungry’s Free Meals Finder, an online map that shows parents and caregivers where they can find free meals for their children in their community. Also included in the cookbook are one hundred family-friendly recipes perfect for spending time in the backyard with family.

“At King’s Hawaiian, we’ve always believed summer is about sharing. This summer, we’re proud to be able to share a bit more as we partner with No Kid Hungry to help fight childhood hunger,” said Chad Donvito, Chief Marketing Officer at King’s Hawaiian. “The ‘100 Delish Days of Summer’ cookbook was created to help make this summer better for everyone by raising awareness for a cause that is of the utmost importance and by inspiring families to share food together with fun, creative recipes.”

“With school meals programs closed for the summer and millions of Americans struggling to afford food for their children, the work that No Kid Hungry does to provide meals to children in need is even more pressing. We’re so thankful for the support of King’s Hawaiian during this critical time,” said Jill Davis, Chief Revenue Officer, No Kid Hungry. “Thanks to King’s Hawaiian, we’re able to provide up to 1.5MM meals, during this pandemic and in its aftermath.”

Among the “100 Delish Days of Summer” cookbook’s ‘onolicious recipes are:

Mini BBQ Chicken Sliders : Thanks to King’s Hawaiian Original Hawaiian Sweet Slider Buns topped with shredded chicken that’s been slow cooked with root beer and then mixed with barbecue sauce, as well as a generous scoop of coleslaw and sliced dill pickles, these sliders will be summer love at first bite.

: Thanks to King’s Hawaiian Original Hawaiian Sweet Slider Buns topped with shredded chicken that’s been slow cooked with root beer and then mixed with barbecue sauce, as well as a generous scoop of coleslaw and sliced dill pickles, these sliders will be summer love at first bite. Maui Burgers: The perfect bite starts with the perfect bun, and these burgers feature shichimi aioli, teriyaki beef patties, cheese, thinly sliced onion, tomato, charred pineapple, lettuce and pickles layered on King’s Hawaiian Original Hawaiian Sweet Hamburger Buns.

Visit KingsHawaiian.com to learn more about the partnership with No Kid Hungry and how to help spread the word about No Kid Hungry’s Free Meals Finder online map available at NoKidHungry.org/Help (or /Ayuda). Additionally, you can find King’s Hawaiian on Facebook, Instagram and Twitter.

*$1 can provide up to 10 meals. Meal equivalency varies during COVID-19 relief. Learn more at NoKidHungry.org/OneDollar.

About KING’S HAWAIIAN

Founded more than 60 years ago in Hilo, Hawaii, by Robert R. Taira, KING’S HAWAIIAN is a family-owned business that for three generations has been dedicated to providing irresistible, original recipe Hawaiian foods made with Aloha Spirit. A priority for the company is sharing the Hawaiian Way – a uniquely Hawaiian approach to hospitality based on graciousness, generosity, and a commitment to making everyone feel a part of the KING’S HAWAIIAN ‘ohana’ (extended family). KING’S HAWAIIAN makes the #1 branded dinner roll in the United States, along with other great Hawaiian foods including hamburger buns, hot dog buns, sandwich bread and more. The company operates baking facilities in Torrance, California, and Oakwood, Georgia. For more information, visit the company’s website at www.KingsHawaiian.com, or find KING’S HAWAIIAN on Facebook, Instagram and Twitter.