Smithfield Foods Commemorates Football’s Biggest Game of the Year with Donations to Kansas City, Tampa Bay Food Banks

SMITHFIELD, Va. — This week, Smithfield Foods, Inc. will donate a total of 80,000 pounds of protein, the equivalent of 240,000 servings, to Feeding America food banks Harvesters—The Community Food Network of Kansas City, Missouri and Feeding Tampa Bay of Tampa Bay, Florida. The donations are part of Smithfield’s #BetterWithBacon campaign, which was shared during this year’s Big Game, to support Feeding America’s mission to end hunger in America.

“Football is a beloved American pastime and this is its biggest day of the year. Good food is a central part of the celebration. This year, Smithfield was inspired by the big game to do something special to aid our fellow Americans struggling with food insecurity,” said Jonathan Toms, charitable initiatives manager at Smithfield Foods. “To maximize our impact, Smithfield amplified its commitment of pledged protein servings to nourish the Kansas City and Tampa Bay communities. We thank our partners, and food banks across the nation, for their selfless efforts to keep America fed during this time of tremendous need.”

The #BetterWithBacon campaign is part of Smithfield’s Helping Hungry Homes initiative, the company’s signature hunger-relief program focused on alleviating hunger through nutritious, high-quality protein donations to food banks, school nutrition programs, disaster relief efforts and community outreach programs. Since 2008, Smithfield has provided more than 212 million servings of protein in all 50 states across the country.

In March 2020 Smithfield launched the “Good Food Challenge”, a public call-to-action to aid Feeding America’s network of food banks in response to COVID-19. To join Smithfield in support of Feeding America, visit: http://www.smithfieldfoods.com/goodfoodchallenge.

Headquartered in Smithfield, Va. since 1936, Smithfield Foods, Inc. is an American food company with agricultural roots and a global reach. Our 40,000 U.S. team members and 14,000 European employees are dedicated to producing “Good food. Responsibly.®” and have made us one of the world’s leading vertically integrated protein companies. We have pioneered sustainability standards for more than two decades, including many industry firsts, such as our ambitious commitment to cut our carbon impact by 25 percent by 2025. We believe in the power of protein to end food insecurity and have donated hundreds of millions of food servings to our neighbors in need. Smithfield boasts a portfolio of high-quality iconic brands, such as Smithfield®, Eckrich® and Nathan’s Famous®, among many others. For more information, visit www.smithfieldfoods.com, and connect with us on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn and Instagram.