Greenyard USA/Seald Sweet Proudly Supports Alex’s Lemonade Stand Foundation in the Fight Against Childhood Cancer

Vero Beach, FL. Greenyard USA/ Seald Sweet, a leading provider of fresh fruits and vegetables, is thrilled to announce its partnership with Alex’s Lemonade Stand Foundation. As a proud sponsor, Seald Sweet is dedicated to support the foundation’s fight against childhood cancer.

“At Greenyard USA/Seald Sweet, we firmly believe in the power of sharing and making a positive impact in the lives of others. We are honored to stand alongside Alex’s Lemonade Stand Foundation, an organization that embodies resilience, hope, and determination in the battle against childhood cancer.” said Mayda Sotomayor, CEO.

To contribute to this life-saving mission, Seald Sweet will be making a donation to ALSF, to fund innovative research projects, supporting families and children battling cancer.

Seald Sweet & ALSF kicks off their partnership in June, a special month for both entities. It marks the beginning of Seald Sweet’s lemon season and the time when ALSF supporters across the country hold lemonade stands to raise funds and awareness, carrying on the inspiring tradition started Alex Scott when she was 4 years old.

Seald Sweet will actively promote this partnership through the creation of a limited-edition packaging, as each label will feature the foundation logo from June to October.

Additionally, Seald Sweet will donate a variety of fresh fruits to a special culinary event organized by ALSF in Philadelphia on June 10th. This extraordinary family-friendly event brings together 30 renowned chefs from across the country, who will present their signature tasting dishes.

“Seald Sweet invites everyone to get involved and help create a brighter future for children battling cancer. Together, we can raise awareness, provide support, and make a significant difference in the lives of these courageous little heroes and their families.” stated G.T. Parris, Lemon Commodity Manager.

About Greenyard USA/Seald Sweet

Seald Sweet was founded in 1909 as a Florida citrus grower cooperative. In 1998, Seald Sweet merged with Greenyard, transforming the company into Greenyard USA, a global marketer through their international network of companies. Today Greenyard USA/Seald Sweet is a leading supplier of the citrus category, grapes, apples, pears, avocados, vegetables and more through their global network of companies and partners.

Greenyard’s vision is to make lives healthier by helping people enjoy fruit and vegetables at any moment, easily, quickly and pleasurably, whilst fostering nature. With around 8500 employees operating in 19 countries worldwide, Greenyard identifies its people and customer and supplier relationships, as the key assets which enable it to deliver goods and services worth around € 4.4 billion per annum. www.greenyardusa.com

About Alex’s Lemonade Stand Foundation

Alex’s Lemonade Stand Foundation (ALSF) emerged from the front yard lemonade stand of 4-year-old Alexandra “Alex” Scott, who was fighting cancer and wanted to raise money to find cures for all children with cancer. Her spirit and determination inspired others to support her cause, and when she passed away at the age of 8, she had raised $1 million. Since then, the Foundation bearing her name has evolved into a national fundraising movement. Today, ALSF is one of the leading funders of pediatric cancer research in the U.S. and Canada raising more than $250 million so far, funding over 1,000 research projects and providing programs to families affected by childhood cancer. For more information, visit https://www.alexslemonade.org/