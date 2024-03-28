Food Lion Feeds and Customers Team Up to Increase Access to Nutritious Food

Collective effort provides more than 18.3 million meals*

SALISBURY, NC – Food Lion has a history of supporting communities and has helped to provide more than 18.3 million meals* with the support of its customers through its sixth annual Food Lion Feeds Orange Bag campaign. By providing access to nutritious food through this initiative, the collective effort helps address food insecurity and nourish neighbors who are experiencing hunger. The Orange Bag campaign benefits Feeding America®, the nation’s largest domestic hunger-relief organization, and local partner food banks throughout Food Lion’s 10-state operating area. Since the Food Lion Feeds Orange Bag campaign began in 2019, customers have helped to provide more than 25 million meals* through the sale of the specially marked orange bags and cash donations. Food Lion Feeds was founded in 2014 by Food Lion to address food insecurity in the towns and cities it serves.

As a result of inflation, individuals and families are experiencing unforeseen financial adversity and food insecurity, causing many to seek food assistance for the first time. According to the U.S. Department of Agriculture’s annual report, Household Food Security in the United States in 2022, food-insecure households in the United States increased to 44 million, including 13 million children. That means 1 in 7 individuals – with 1 in 5 being children – don’t know how they’ll afford their next meal. Food Lion Feeds’ partnership with Feeding America ensures neighbors have access to nutritious food.

“After seeing a 31% increase in 2022, the food insecurity rate is the highest it’s been since 2014,” said Lauren Biedron, Senior Vice President of Corporate Partnerships, Feeding America. “It’s clear that more needs to be done to achieve a food-secure future for everyone, which is why we are grateful for our dedicated partners, like Food Lion, and their ongoing commitment to the movement to end hunger.”

The Orange Bag campaign ran from Feb. 28 – March 19, during which customers purchased specially marked Food Lion Feeds orange bags or made cash donations at the register during checkout at Food Lion stores. In this campaign, customers had the option to use digital keypads at checkout to donate a specific dollar amount or round up their purchases to support the cause.

“Every cash donation and orange bag purchase make a lasting impact to help nourish our neighbors,” said Kevin Durkee, Manager, Food Lion Feeds, Food Lion. “Working in collaboration with our partner food banks, we are honored to support their efforts to address food insecurity. We are committed to doing our part because everyone deserves access to nutritious food.”

Through Food Lion Feeds, Food Lion has helped to provide more than 1.2 billion meals** to individuals and families since 2014 and has committed to donate 1.5 billion meals** by 2025. For more information on Food Lion Feeds’ commitment to ending hunger, visit foodlion.com/feeds.

*$1 helps provide at least 10 meals secured by Feeding America® on behalf of local partner food banks. Through the Orange Bag campaign, $0.50 (monetary equivalent of five meals) from each bag purchased will be donated to Feeding America and partner food banks. Food Lion guarantees a minimum donation of $200,000 (monetary equivalent of 2 million meals) from Feb. 28 – March 19, 2024.

**Food Lion Feeds helps to address food insecurity by providing product, financial and equipment donations; disaster relief and recovery efforts; investing in capital campaign support for feeding agencies; and volunteer hours by associates. These investments are converted to a meal equivalent based on various meal equivalent formulas.

About Food Lion

Food Lion is an omnichannel retailer committed to nourishing its neighbors during the moments that matter most. More than 82,000 associates across 1,100+ stores deliver an easy, fresh and affordable shopping experience throughout 10 Southeastern and Mid-Atlantic states. Through its ‘Count on me’ culture, Food Lion fosters a sense of belonging for all associates, promoting a diverse and inclusive environment that has supported LGBTQ+ equality for nearly two decades. Food Lion is the only company in the country to be named an ENERGY STAR Partner of the Year for 23 consecutive years. It also pioneered a food rescue program to support food-insecure neighbors. Through Food Lion Feeds, the retailer has donated more than 1.2 billion meals to individuals and families since 2014 and has committed to donate 1.5 billion meals by 2025. Founded and based in Salisbury, N.C., since 1957, Food Lion is a company of Ahold Delhaize USA, the U.S. division of Zaandam-based Ahold Delhaize. For more information, visit foodlion.com.

About Feeding America

Feeding America is committed to an America where no one is hungry. We support tens of millions of people who experience food insecurity to get the food and resources they say they need to thrive as part of a nationwide network of food banks, statewide food bank associations, food pantries and meal programs. We also invest in innovative solutions to increase equitable access to nutritious food, advocate for legislation that improves food security and work to address factors that impact food security, such as health, cost of living and employment.

We partner with people experiencing food insecurity, policymakers, organizations and supporters, united with them in a movement to end hunger. Visit FeedingAmerica.org to learn more.