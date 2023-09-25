Tyson Foods Reinforces Commitment to Fight Hunger with $2.5 Million Donation to Feeding America

SPRINGDALE, Ark. – Tyson Foods is reinforcing its commitment to help end hunger with a $2.5 million donation to Feeding America partner food banks. Additionally, in honor of Hunger Action Month®, the world-class food company is donating 2.5 million pounds of protein, the equivalent of 10 million servings of protein,* to ensure equitable access for communities experiencing the highest rates of food insecurity.

“People are working hard to provide for themselves and their families, yet one in 10 Americans experience food insecurity, including nine million children,” said Erika Thiem, Chief Supply Chain Officer at Feeding America. “Tyson’s continued partnership, and their focus on equitable access, brings us one step closer to an America where no one is hungry.”



Tyson Foods will allocate $800,000 of its donation to support Equitable Food Access grants which aim to improve access to nutritious food among people experiencing the highest rates of food insecurity.

The remaining $1.7 million donation will support efforts to maintain and expand capacity of eight protein “pack rooms” across the Feeding America network of local food banks. Primarily used to repack bulk or private label protein products into family size quantities, protein pack rooms increase the types of protein that can easily be donated and distributed. Considering the high demand for perishable items, such as high-quality meat, food banks need the proper infrastructure to fulfill the food safety and temperature requirements for storing, repacking, and shipping fresh and frozen products.

“At a time when millions of people across America face hunger, we’re proud to continue our partnership with Feeding America to help provide families and communities with access to nutritious, quality foods,” said Tim Grailer, senior director of social impact at Tyson Foods. “Hunger doesn’t have a season, but in September, we’re taking extra steps to raise awareness of food insecurity and show how much good food can do.”

Since 2020, Tyson Foods has donated more than 41 million pounds of protein valued at approximately $82 million to the Feeding America network of 200-member food banks, and 60,000 partner agencies, food pantries and meal programs. In the last year alone, the company has donated nearly 22 million pounds of protein – the equivalent of more than 85 million servings of protein* – to the Feeding America network. Donation events are scheduled throughout Hunger Action Month.

Team Members Taking Steps to Alleviate Hunger

Team members at the company’s world headquarters in Springdale, Arkansas are demonstrating their commitment to Hunger Action Month by volunteering and tracking their fitness activities, such as walking, running or yoga as part of the “Living Well at Tyson Foods” initiative. The company will donate two pounds of protein per mile, or equivalent activity minutes, as well as a financial match from peer-to-peer fundraising as part of its collective mission to tackle hunger and promote well-being. The additional contributions will be totaled at the end of September and distributed to Feeding America, with the goal of donating more than one million pounds of protein. For campaign updates, visit The Tyson Foods Feed blog at https://thefeed.blog/.

*Tyson estimates that 4 ounces of protein equates to one meal.

About Tyson Foods, Inc.

Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE: TSN) is one of the world’s largest food companies and a recognized leader in protein. Founded in 1935 by John W. Tyson and grown under four generations of family leadership, the Company has a broad portfolio of products and brands like Tyson®, Jimmy Dean®, Hillshire Farm®, Ball Park®, Wright®, Aidells®, ibp® and State Fair®. Tyson Foods innovates continually to make protein more sustainable and affordable to meet customers’ needs worldwide and raise the world’s expectations for how much good food can do. Headquartered in Springdale, Arkansas, the Company had approximately 142,000 team members on October 1, 2022. Through its Core Values, Tyson Foods strives to operate with integrity, create value for its shareholders, customers, communities and team members and serve as a steward of the animals, land and environment entrusted to it. Visit www.tysonfoods.com.

About Feeding America



Feeding America is committed to an America where no one is hungry. We support tens of millions of people who experience food insecurity to get the food and resources they say they need to thrive as part of a nationwide network of food banks, statewide food bank associations, food pantries and meal programs. We also invest in innovative solutions to increase equitable access to nutritious food, advocate for legislation that improves food security and work to address factors that impact food security, such as health, cost of living and employment. We partner with people experiencing food insecurity, policymakers, organizations, and supporters, united with them in a movement to end hunger. Visit FeedingAmerica.org to learn more.