Meati Foods Launches Meati Marketplace for Consumers

BOULDER, Colo.–Meati Foods, creator of delectable, animal-free meats crafted from the company’s patented, whole-food MushroomRoot™, today launched meati™ Marketplace, a direct-to-consumer storefront designed for meati fans to get regular deliveries of the products they love and to be the first to try new products before they hit store shelves. Customers who register for the Innovation Kitchen Subscription will receive a monthly delivery of Meati’s four current products alongside at least one completely new product, delivered direct to their door. Meati Marketplace will also sell individual products, bundles and other limited-time specials.

“We have a special consumer community, and are excited to provide this opportunity. This approach to product innovation will let us better connect with new and diehard fans while making it more convenient for them to fit meati into their daily lives.”Tweet this

“We regularly get requests from meati superfans to make our products available for direct shipment.. Meati Marketplace lets us reward these loyal meati eaters with regular shipments of their favorite Meati products while introducing them to all-new concepts. We can also gain important feedback to shape what we launch into the commercial market,” said Scott Tassani, President and COO of Meati Foods. “We have a special consumer community, and are excited to provide this opportunity. This approach to product innovation will let us better connect with new and diehard fans while making it more convenient for them to fit meati into their daily lives.”

The Innovation Kitchen Subscription, priced at $169 per month with shipping and handling included, offers customers 16 servings total of the current Eat Meati® product line, which consists of Classic Steak, Carne Asada, Classic Cutlets and Crispy Cutlets. In addition to those products, each month’s shipment will contain at least eight servings of at least one new product not previously available. Subscribers will be able to offer feedback on newly-introduced products, and Meati will leverage those insights to inform its product and sales strategies.

Alongside subscriptions, meati Marketplace will offer products for individual sale, including limited-time-offerings exclusively available online. Limited-edition bundles will be available at certain times throughout the year, including options to try new products, even without a subscription.

The launch of meati Marketplace represents another step on the path to achieving a national omnichannel footprint by the end of 2023. Meati products are available at Whole Foods Market, Meijer, Sprouts Farmers Market and Fresh Thyme retail stores, which combine to cover 46 states. The company continues to partner with restaurants like Birdcall, PLNT Burger and Next Level Burger to offer people more opportunities to try meati products. Its current product line is also available for foodservice distribution via DOT Foods in larger quantities.

Consumers can visit meati Marketplace at www.meati.com/shop and keep up with the latest developments in Meati Foods’ rapid expansion on Instagram.

About Meati Foods™

Founded in 2017, Meati Foods is working with the boundless potential of MushroomRoot™, a whole food cultivated with a modernized version of ancient and natural processes that have helped preserve Earth’s ecosystems for millennia. Eat Meati®, the debut product line from Meati Foods featuring cutlets and steaks made from MushroomRoot, made its national retail debut in March 2023 after a year of record sellouts through its direct-to-doorstep online shop. The products are available at Whole Foods Market, Sprouts Farmers Market, Fresh Thyme and Meijer locations across the United States, and the company continues to expand its retail partnerships. Meati’s textures and flavors have won the enthusiastic support of some of food’s biggest icons, including David Chang (chef and founder of Momofuku and Majordomo Media); John Foraker (Once Upon a Farm CEO and former Annie’s Organic CEO); Nicolas Jammet and Jonathan Neman (co-founders of Sweetgreen); Sam Kass (former White House senior policy advisor for nutrition and partner at Acre Venture Partners).