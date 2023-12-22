NBA All-Star Chris Paul and World Champion Aly Raisman Invest in Meati Foods

BOULDER, Colo.–Meati Foods, creator of nutrient-dense cuts crafted from the company’s patented, whole-food MushroomRoot™, today announced two new investors: 12-time NBA All-Star and two-time Olympic gold medalist Chris Paul, and three-time gold medalist and two-time World Champion gymnast Aly Raisman. Paul and Raisman join other investors and partners such as MLB Hall of Fame member Derek Jeter; chef and restaurateur Tom Colicchio; cook, philanthropist and television personality Rachael Ray; and sweetgreen co-founders Nicolas Jammet and Jonathan Neman.

“When I choose to invest in a company, I look at everything from the quality of the products to how our values align. Meati™ and I share an understanding that building something great involves being willing to put in the work,” said Paul. “We also agree that nutrition has to taste good and be good for you. This is an exciting time to invest and make a real impact with Meati, a company committed to whole food nutrition that tastes amazing.”

Paul is an entrepreneur and prolific investor in plant-based companies. His plant-based lifestyle is driven by his pursuit of ongoing peak performance. Paul has established himself as one of the greatest point guards of all time during his 19-year career in the NBA and currently plays with the Golden State Warriors. He is a two-time Olympic gold medalist, a 12-time NBA All-Star, an NBA Rookie of the Year winner, a member of the NBA 75th Anniversary Team, and has earned numerous other accolades. He is a New York Times best-selling author and founder of The Chris Paul Family Foundation.

Two-time team captain of the gold-medal-winning U.S. women’s gymnastics teams in 2012 and 2016, Raisman is one of the most decorated American female gymnasts of all time. Off the mat, Raisman is recognized as a leader in the sexual abuse prevention movement, including her award-winning documentary Aly Raisman: Darkness to Light, as well as for her passion for health and wellness. As a mental health champion and former elite athlete, Raisman understands the importance of nutrition and believes more attention and conversation should be focused on the impact that ingredients and whole foods can have on all aspects of wellness.

“Eating healthy has been a huge focus and priority for me. Over the years, I have realized how much better I feel, mentally and physically, when I eat whole foods,” said Raisman. “When I was introduced to Meati Foods, I was so impressed with their MushroomRoot, how nutritious their products are and how few ingredients they use. I am so excited to be a Meati investor and partner, and I look forward to supporting and sharing their mission.”

Since launching in retail in early 2023, the eat meati® line, consisting of the Crispy Cutlet, the Classic Cutlet, the Classic Steak and the Carne Asada Steak, has expanded to over 3,000 stores. Most recently, the company announced its availability in Super Target and Albertsons locations around the country with a plan to double store count in Q’1 of 2024. Meati also launched four new products at the end of the year (Crispy Bites, Spicy Crispy Cutlet, Garlic & Black Pepper Steak and Italian Seasoned Cutlet), which will make retail debuts in the first half of 2024. All products in the eat meati line offer significant amounts of protein, fiber, vitamins and other nutrients in easy-to-prepare, minimally-processed, flexible options designed to stand on their own or as part of classic recipes.

“World-class athletes like Chris and Aly choosing to invest in our company reinforces that we are introducing a powerful, new whole-food staple worthy of fueling everyone, including those most discriminating about what they eat,” said Scott Tassani, president and chief operating officer at Meati Foods. “After an exciting 2023, we are preparing for an even bigger 2024, and the insights Aly and Chris have to share will be invaluable as we continue to scale.”

In its current retail locations, which include Whole Foods Market, Sprouts Farmers Market, Meijer and Fresh Thyme, meati products regularly reach repurchase rates of up to 60%, signaling a strong positive response and growing product loyalty. Meati Foods has also launched the meati™ Marketplace for direct-to-consumer sales, offering bundles of both new and favorite products. Marketplace orders need to be placed by December 15 to arrive by Christmas. Furthermore, the company frequently partners with restaurants like PLNT Burger, sweetgreen, Next Level Burger and others to give diners new and exciting ways to experience MushroomRoot.

Consumers can keep up with the latest developments in Meati Foods’ rapid expansion on Instagram or at meati.com.

About Meati Foods

Founded in 2017, Meati Foods is working to maximize the boundless potential of MushroomRoot, a whole food cultivated with a modernized version of ancient and natural processes that have helped preserve Earth’s ecosystems for millennia. Eat Meati, the debut product line from Meati Foods featuring cutlets and steaks made from MushroomRoot, made its national retail debut in March 2023 after a year of record sellouts through its direct-to-doorstep online shop. The products are available at Whole Foods Market, Sprouts Farmers Market, Fresh Thyme and Meijer locations across the United States, and the company continues to expand its retail partnerships.