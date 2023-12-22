1839 Cherokee Meat Co. Receives $10-Million in Federal Grants, Touts Food Provision

AHLEQUAH — Recently wrapping up its first year of operations, 1839 Cherokee Meat Co. has obtained federal grants worth more than $10 million, officials said.

The facility surpassed initial goals and “continues to play a vital role in the tribe’s efforts to promote food sovereignty within the Cherokee Nation Reservation,” officials said.

The grants support Cherokee Nation’s food outreach programs and growing demand at nutrition sites throughout the reservation.

“We’ve worked hard to position Cherokee Nation at the forefront of food sovereignty efforts, and thanks to our relationship with the USDA, we’re able to exercise that sovereignty in new and exciting ways,” said Adrian Sinclair, manager of 1839 Cherokee Meat Co., in a news release.

