Panelist, Jason Buechel (CEO of Whole Foods Market), Talks About ‘The Future of Food Retail’

Specialty Food Association (SFA) Retail & FoodService May 14, 2024

Jason Buechel, Whole Foods Market’s CEO, discussed the evolving food retail landscape during the Milken Institute Global Conference 2024, a gathering of business, finance, government, and philanthropy leaders.

Buechel participated in “The Future of Food Retail” panel alongside Nancy Dalton, director of Amazon Access external affairs and marketing and social impact at Amazon, Rodney McMullen, chairman and CEO of The Kroger Co., and Leslie Sarasin, president and CEO of The Food Industry Association. He highlighted Whole Foods’ goal to have 30 stores a year in the pipeline including new formats like Daily Shop, a quick-shop, urban format, along with other topics such as sustainable food systems and expanding quality standards.

To read the rest of the story, please go to: Specialty Food Association

Retail & FoodService

Whole Foods Market Launches Accelerator to Help Promising Local and Emerging Producers Grow Their Businesses

Whole Foods Market Retail & FoodService March 4, 2022

Whole Foods Market will begin accepting applications for its Local and Emerging Accelerator Program on March 1. The program, which supports the company’s longstanding core value of seeking win-win partnerships with local suppliers, will offer mentorship directly from Whole Foods Market experts, tailored education for small and emerging producers and the potential for financial support to promote business growth.