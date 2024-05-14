Panelist, Jason Buechel (CEO of Whole Foods Market), Talks About ‘The Future of Food Retail’

Jason Buechel, Whole Foods Market’s CEO, discussed the evolving food retail landscape during the Milken Institute Global Conference 2024, a gathering of business, finance, government, and philanthropy leaders.

Buechel participated in “The Future of Food Retail” panel alongside Nancy Dalton, director of Amazon Access external affairs and marketing and social impact at Amazon, Rodney McMullen, chairman and CEO of The Kroger Co., and Leslie Sarasin, president and CEO of The Food Industry Association. He highlighted Whole Foods’ goal to have 30 stores a year in the pipeline including new formats like Daily Shop, a quick-shop, urban format, along with other topics such as sustainable food systems and expanding quality standards.

