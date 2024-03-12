True Story Foods Launches Kurobuta Bacon at Whole Foods Nationwide

Now available in all 500+ Whole Foods stores

FAIRFIELD, CA — True Story Foods, a family-run producer of clean, quality meats that are raised with respect, has launched its Kurobuta bacon at Whole Foods nationwide. Now available in over 500 stores, the Kurobuta Applewood Smoked Bacon is the first of the brand’s offerings to roll out nationally at the acclaimed natural grocery chain, marking a pivotal achievement in True Story’s national growth journey.

“After initially testing in 150 Whole Foods stores, our Kurobuta Bacon did so well that it was picked up nationally,” explains True Story Foods CEO Phil Gatto. “This is our first national launch under our True Story Foods brand at this iconic natural grocer, and we couldn’t be more pleased.”

Kurobuta bacon is made with premium, heirloom Kurobuta pork, prized for its exceptional flavor and marbling, that is humanely raised on American family farms. The bacon is crafted with simple ingredients—pork, water, salt, turbinado sugar, and celery powder—then slow-smoked over real applewood. True Story products are always nitrate- and preservative-free.

Like all of True Story’s pork products, the bacon is Proposition 12 compliant. Proposition 12, the California law prohibiting the sale of pork raised with gestation crates, went into effect on January 1st. True Story Foods stands behind Prop 12 and is proud to have exceeded its standards since day one, in both its fresh pork and further processed products.

True Story’s products can be found at Whole Foods Market, Meijer, Ralphs, Gelson’s, King Soopers, Safeway, Vons, Albertsons, Sprouts, Publix, Target, and Costco, as well as independent grocers such as Nugget, Lunardi’s, Mollies, and New Seasons Market.

ABOUT TRUE STORY FOODS

True Story Foods is a family-owned and operated company crafting clean, humanely raised meats. Based in Fairfield, CA, it works with a network of American family farmers and ranchers to source humanely raised pork, beef, chicken, and turkey for its line of all-natural, No Antibiotics Ever, and Organic deli meats, hot dogs, sausages, and fresh pork.

Since its inception, True Story’s mission has been to reconnect consumers with real, natural foods, while allowing American family farmers to sustain their way of life. Its clean ingredient promise dictates that its meats contain no nitrites or nitrates, artificial colors of flavors, preservatives, gums, or stabilizers. The animals are raised will all vegetarian feed and no antibiotics ever. In addition, True Story is a pioneer in the room to roam practice, raising hogs without gestation crates and with at least 24 ft of space per animal, in compliance with California’s Proposition 12. For more information, visit TrueStoryFoods.com.