Marc Driessen Elected 22nd Fleuroselect President

Fleuroselect, the international organisation for the ornamental plants industry, proudly announces the election of Marc Driessen, CEO Beekenkamp Ornamentals, as President of the organisation as of 1st January 2024. Elected by the membership during the Annual General Meeting in July 2023, Marc succeeds to Karol Pawlak, owner of Vitroflora.

Marc has been part of the Board of Directors since 2019, representing the business unit Production and Distribution and acted as the organisation’s Vice-President for the past 5 years. Karol Pawlak: “Marc has been an invaluable support during my presidency. Thanks to his extensive network, strong work ethos and excellent vision, he is the perfect candidate to steer Fleuroselect towards the future.”

Marc Driessen: “Karol has done an outstanding job in guiding the organisation through a turbulent time that included corona and the energy-crisis. We are very grateful for all the time, expertise and enthusiasm he has dedicated to the organisation. I’m proud to take over the reins and look forward to working with all the members.”

Ann Jennen, Secretary-General Fleuroselect: “Thanks to his previous years on the Board and 5 years as Vice-President, Marc knows the ins and outs of the organisation as no other. The Secretariat is looking forward to continuing its excellent working relationship with Marc and further develop the organisation’s activities.”

Thomas Bousart appointed Vice-President Thomas Bousart, Manager Sales & Marketing Europe & Emerging Markets at Benary, has been appointed by the Board of Directors to succeed Marc Driessen as Vice-President. With former work experience at Syngenta Flowers and Dümmen Orange, Thomas has a sound knowledge of the ornamental sector, a clear vision on the organisation and is strongly connected within the industry. He has been on the Board for 8 years.

Thomas Bousart: ”As Benary is one of the key breeders in Europe and a founding member of Fleuroselect, I am proud to become the Vice-President of the organisation. I am looking forward to work with Marc, the Board of Directors and the secretariat to take the organisation to the next level.”