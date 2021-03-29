Fleuroselect kicks off promotion for ‘Year of the Calendula & Courgette’

2021 is the Year of the Calendula and Courgette, an international marketing campaign organised by the Home Gardening business unit of Fleuroselect. This campaigns aims at boosting the sale of Calendula and Courgette seeds and plants to end consumers.



Displays in renowned gardens

Extensive Calendula displays will be planted in high level public parks in order to show the diversity of this species to the end consumer. No less than 80 varieties have been collected from Fleuroselect members. Displays are foreseen at the Royal Horticultural Society gardens Harlow Carr and Hyde Hall in the U.K., at the Egapark in Erfurt and the Island of Mainau in Germany and at Jardin des Plantes in Paris, France. In addition, the Royal Horticultural Society garden Bridgewater will plant a courgette trial with a view to assess the varieties for an Award of Garden Merit.



Consumer press coverage

Ready-to-use coverage pieces with informative text elements on how to best plant and care for calendula and courgette, and inspirational images of calendula and courgette will be sent to a selection of lifestyle and gardening journalists in order to promote coverage on these key crops in the international gardening media.



Marketing materials

Dedicated marketing materials and inspirational photography have been developed to be integrated in the promotional activities of breeders, distributors and retailers. Participants can add their company logo or other info to professionally designed files and create their personalised label, seed packet, advertisement or social media post.



2022, Year of the Poppy & Basil

Next year’s marketing campaign will be dedicated to Poppy & Basil.