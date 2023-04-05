Dutch Spring Trials to Take Place in Week 18

During the first week of May, eight breeders in North-Holland will show their new assortment developments to growers, retailers and industry colleagues. These so-called pack trials have been a strong tradition going back many years and are the perfect occasion to review the latest pot and bedding plants on the greenhouse benches while discussing business possibilities on a one-to-one basis.



ABZ Seeds, Benary, Hem Genetics, MNP/Suntory, PanAmerican Seed, Prudac, Takii and Syngenta Flowers/Floranova will be welcoming visitors by appointment only from Monday 1st to Thursday 4th May. Syngenta Flowers/Floranova will receive guests on Friday 5th too. Opening hours will be from 08:00 to 17:00 hrs. Interested visitors are invited to make an appointment via the contact details below.



ABZ Seeds

Vleetweg 12, 1619 PR Andijk

Ilona Smith | ilona.smith@abz-strawberry.nl



Benary

Koggeweg 11-A, 1606 ML Venhuizen

Fulco Spithoven | fulco.spithoven@benary.com



Hem Genetics

Hemmerbuurt 98, 1607 CL Hem

Carola Mantel | info@hemgenetics.com



MNP / Suntory

Weteringweg 3-A, 2155 MV Leimuiderbrug

Erwin Giezen | info@mnpflowers.com



PanAmerican Seed

Elbaweg 35, 1607 MN Hem

Eva van der Cruijsen | eventseu@panamseed.com



Prudac

Tolweg 13, 1681 ND Zwaagdijk

Viktoriia Taranenko | viktoriiataranenko@prudac.com



Takii

Hoofdweg 19, 1424PC De Kwakel

Sven Paauwe | spa@takii.eu



Syngenta Flowers | Floranova

Cornelis Kuinweg 28A, 1619PE Andijk

Gerard Werink | gerard.werink@syngenta.com